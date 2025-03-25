user
Bengaluru SHOCKER: Real estate businessman killed after slitting his throat by wife, her mother; arrested

A 37-year-old Bengaluru real estate businessman, Loknath Singh, was allegedly murdered by his wife and mother-in-law over suspected extramarital affairs and illegal business dealings.

Bengaluru SHOCKER: Real estate businessman loknath singh killed by slitting his throat by wife, her mother; arrested
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Mar 25, 2025, 9:31 AM IST

Bengaluru: A 37-year-old real estate businessman was reportedly killed by his wife and mother-in-law in Bengaluru last week due to suspicions of multiple extramarital affairs and alleged illegal business activities, police revealed on Monday. Police have taken both suspects into custody.

The crime surfaced when locals discovered the body of the victim, Loknath Singh, inside an abandoned car in a secluded area of Chikkabanavara on Saturday.
According to North Bangalore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saidul Adavath, authorities received a distress call on emergency number 112 at around 5:30 PM on Saturday (Mar 22), reporting the discovery of a body. Following an investigation, the victim's wife and mother-in-law were arrested in connection with the crime. 

Bengaluru fake cop who preyed on couples near parks nabbed after 15 years of extortion

According to the police, an initial investigation into the crime revealed that the accused had mixed sleeping pills into the victim’s food to make him drowsy. Once he was incapacitated, they took him to an isolated location, where they fatally slit his throat with a knife before escaping the scene.

The police linked the murder to the victim's suspected extramarital affairs and unlawful business dealings.

What led to the murder of Loknath?

According to officials, Loknath had been in a relationship with the woman for two years before they officially registered their marriage in Kunigal last December. While his family disapproved of the relationship due to the age difference, neither side was aware of the marriage.

However, shortly after the marriage, Loknath left his wife at her parents' home. It was only two weeks ago that her family discovered the marriage, police said.

Around the same time, Loknath’s wife and in-laws also came to know about his alleged extramarital affairs and illegal business activities. As tensions grew, the couple frequently argued and even contemplated divorce. The situation escalated when Loknath allegedly began threatening his in-laws, warning them of severe consequences. This led his wife and mother-in-law to hatch a plan to kill him, according to police.

Festival turns tragic in Bengaluru as 100-foot chariot collapse kills 1, injures 4 amid stormy weather (WATCH)

