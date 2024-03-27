Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram Charan visits Tirupati with Upasana and daughter on his 39th birthday- see pictures

    Telugu star Ram Charan celebrated his 39th birthday at Tirupathi. The actor prayed to the shrine alongside his wife Upasana and their daughter.

    Ram Charan visits Tirupati with Upasana and daughter on his 39th birthday- see pictures
    Ram Charan prayed at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on his 39th birthday. His wife, Upasana Kamineni, accompanied the actor and their daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela. ANI on X, formerly Twitter, posted a video of Ram at the temple with Upasana and Klin in front of the cameras. Ram first ignored the cameras, but he finally became upset and requested them to stop shooting.

    The pair then left the temple. Ram was spotted wearing a traditional veshti and shirt, while Upasana wore a saree. She held Klin close as they exited the shrine.

    Also Read: Ram Charan turns 39: 7 unknown-interesting facts about the Telugu superstar

    Many videos and photos were shared on social media; one caption says, “Actor Ram Charan, along with his family on his birthday, visited & offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple.” Watch the video below:

    Ram arrived at Renigunta Airport on Tuesday evening. Fans greeted the actor, who struggled to exit the airport, as video footage shows.

    Also Read: Malayalam movie ' Manjummel Boys' completes successful 35 days in theatres

    Meanwhile, Ram's followers are going all out to celebrate his birthday. Several admirers on social media have uploaded artwork and changes to commemorate Ram's birthday. Meanwhile, fans hope to see a look of his new flick, Game Changer, on his birthday.

    Ram Charan and filmmaker Shankar team together in Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani. Other performers include Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar. Ram Charan will play Ram Madan, an IAS officer, with Kiara Advani playing his love interest and another IAS officer. Shankar directed the film, which marks his directorial debut. Karthik Subbaraj wrote the script. Thaman handles the music section.

