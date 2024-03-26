Malayalam movie ' Manjummel Boys' completes successful 35 days in theatres

Meanwhile, the movie Manjummel Boys has entered into a Rs 200 crore club globally. This is the first time, a film from Malayalam has achieved such an achievement outside Kerala.

The Malayalam movie Manjummel Boys completed 35 days in theatres. Malayalam survival thriller flick 'Manjummel Boys' has achieved historic feet in the Malayalam industry so far. The makers of the movie shared a poster "Running Successfully In Theatres... Thank You"

The movie was released on February 22. The film was written and directed by Chidambaram, known for his work in 'Jan.E.Man,' and produced by Babu Shahir, Soubin Shahir, and Shawn Antony for Parava Films (in their debut production). Meanwhile, the movie has entered into a Rs 200 crore club globally. This is the first time, a film from Malayalam has achieved such an achievement outside Kerala.

The film stars an ensemble cast led by Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, and Vishnu Reghu. The music was composed by Sushin Shyam.

The story, based on a true incident, revolves around a group of friends whose vacation takes an unexpected turn when one of them gets trapped inside the Guna Cave located in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. The 1991 Kamal Haasan starrer Gunaa was shot at the cave, earning it the nickname Gunaa Cave.



