Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ram Charan's wife Upasana share precious moments of daughter Klin Kaara's first beach visit in Vizag - WATCH

    Ram Charan and Upasana, delighted fans by sharing glimpses of their daughter Klin Kaara's sunrise beach experience in Vizag---by Niranjana Ms

    Ram Charan's wife Upasana share precious moments of daughter Klin Kaara's first beach visit in Vizag - WATCH NIR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

    Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana recently took their little bundle of joy, Klin Kaara, for her first outing to the beach in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. Upasana shared heartwarming snippets of their family escapade on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into their memorable day by the shore.

    Upasana social media post

    In the photos and videos shared by Upasana, the couple can be seen enjoying the serene beauty of the beach at sunrise. Upasana, seated on a rock with their pet, shares a tender moment with Ram, who lovingly carries Klin Kaara in a baby carrier. The caption on one of the photos reads, "Sunrise with Nana and Amma. Klin Kaara's first experience on the beach," capturing the essence of their special family time.

    As the day unfolds, the trio ventures closer to the water, with Klin Kaara eagerly observing the sea and its inhabitants. Ram takes the opportunity to teach his daughter about sustainable fishing practices, fostering a sense of respect and appreciation for the ocean's ecosystem.

    ALSO READ: Kanguva: OTT rights of Suriya starrer bagged by THIS platform; Check

    The video collage further showcases the family's exploration of the beach, with Klin Kaara dressed in cheerful yellow attire, mirroring her parents' relaxed beachwear. Despite the joyous occasion, Upasana expresses a desire for cleaner beaches, reflecting their commitment to environmental conservation.

    Ram's response to Upasana's  post is simple yet meaningful, as he reacts with a red heart emoji, conveying the love and warmth emanating from their shared moments. Fans shower the couple with admiration, praising them for being 'absolute family goals' and highlighting Ram's 'golden heart.'

    Ram Charan and Upasana, who celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, welcomed Klin Kaara into their lives last year with much joy and celebration.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mirzapur 3 Teaser Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya asks Bhool toh nahi gaye humein RBA

    Mirzapur 3 Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya asks, “Bhool toh nahi gaye humein?

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THESE 2 contestants in danger zones; who will get evicted? rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THESE 2 contestants in danger zones; who will get evicted?

    Kanguva: OTT rights of Suriya starrer bagged by THIS platform; Check rkn

    Kanguva: OTT rights of Suriya starrer bagged by THIS platform; Check

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Sameer Wankhede files defamation case against actress for Rs 11 Lakh- read report RBA

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Sameer Wankhede files defamation case against actress for Rs 11 Lakh- read report

    Here what happened when Arjun Reddy, aka Vijay Deverakonda, met Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor-WATCH RBA

    Here's what happened when Arjun Reddy, aka Vijay Deverakonda, met Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor-WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Former Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan joins BJP in Tamil Nadu AJR

    Former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan joins BJP ahead of LS Elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Mirzapur 3 Teaser Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya asks Bhool toh nahi gaye humein RBA

    Mirzapur 3 Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya asks, “Bhool toh nahi gaye humein?

    BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje apologises on Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast remark after facing backlash vkp

    BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje apologises on Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast remark after facing backlash

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THESE 2 contestants in danger zones; who will get evicted? rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: THESE 2 contestants in danger zones; who will get evicted?

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-89 March 20 2024 check todays prize money, winning ticket and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-89 March 20 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Recent Videos

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon