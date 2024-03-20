Ram Charan's wife Upasana share precious moments of daughter Klin Kaara's first beach visit in Vizag - WATCH

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana recently took their little bundle of joy, Klin Kaara, for her first outing to the beach in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. Upasana shared heartwarming snippets of their family escapade on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into their memorable day by the shore.

Upasana social media post

In the photos and videos shared by Upasana, the couple can be seen enjoying the serene beauty of the beach at sunrise. Upasana, seated on a rock with their pet, shares a tender moment with Ram, who lovingly carries Klin Kaara in a baby carrier. The caption on one of the photos reads, "Sunrise with Nana and Amma. Klin Kaara's first experience on the beach," capturing the essence of their special family time.

As the day unfolds, the trio ventures closer to the water, with Klin Kaara eagerly observing the sea and its inhabitants. Ram takes the opportunity to teach his daughter about sustainable fishing practices, fostering a sense of respect and appreciation for the ocean's ecosystem.

The video collage further showcases the family's exploration of the beach, with Klin Kaara dressed in cheerful yellow attire, mirroring her parents' relaxed beachwear. Despite the joyous occasion, Upasana expresses a desire for cleaner beaches, reflecting their commitment to environmental conservation.

Ram's response to Upasana's post is simple yet meaningful, as he reacts with a red heart emoji, conveying the love and warmth emanating from their shared moments. Fans shower the couple with admiration, praising them for being 'absolute family goals' and highlighting Ram's 'golden heart.'

Ram Charan and Upasana, who celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary, welcomed Klin Kaara into their lives last year with much joy and celebration.