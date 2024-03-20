Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kanguva: OTT rights of Suriya starrer bagged by THIS platform; Check

    As per new reports, the OTT rights of the Suriya starrer ' Kanguva' have been bagged before the release date. The movie is directed by Siruthai Siva.

    Kanguva: OTT rights of Suriya starrer bagged by THIS platform; Check rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

    Tamil actor Suriya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ' Kanguva ' this year. The movie is supposed to be released this April 2024. As per new reports, the OTT rights of the Suriya starrer have been bagged before the release date. Amazon Prime Video has bagged the OTT rights for a record amount.

    The movie is directed by Siruthai Siva. Meanwhile, the teaser of the movie was released on Tuesday( March 19). The movie is set to release in 3D and IMAX formats. The movie also stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

     

    Bobby Deol makes his South debut in the film. Suriya plays the role of Kanguva, also known as Kangaa, and Bobby Deol plays Udhiran in the big-budget picture, which is set to be released in ten languages. Aside from Suriya and Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Marimuthu, Deepa Venkat, Ravi Raghavendra, and KS Ravikumar will appear in supporting parts.

    The first poster of the film was released in January this year. The actor captioned it, "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable #Udhiran #Kanguva." ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

     

    The movie is produced by Studio Green and UV Creations. The other crew includes music by Devi Sri Prasad, Cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and editing by NIshadh Yusuf.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 10:39 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Sameer Wankhede files defamation case against actress for Rs 11 Lakh- read report RBA

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Sameer Wankhede files defamation case against actress for Rs 11 Lakh- read report

    Here what happened when Arjun Reddy, aka Vijay Deverakonda, met Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor-WATCH RBA

    Here's what happened when Arjun Reddy, aka Vijay Deverakonda, met Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor-WATCH

    Abraham Ozler: Malayalam crime thriller starring Jayaram starts streaming on THIS platform rkn

    Abraham Ozler: Malayalam crime thriller starring Jayaram starts streaming on THIS platform

    Here what happened when Samantha Ruth Prabhu tried to touch Karan Johar's feet in public-WATCH RBA

    Here's what happened when Samantha Ruth Prabhu tried to touch Karan Johar's feet in public-WATCH

    Sidhu Moosewala's father alleges harassment by Punjab govt over his baby boy; makes some shocking claims-WATCH RBA

    Sidhu Moosewala's father alleges harassment by Punjab govt over his baby boy; makes some shocking claims-WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: 4 killed after tempo traveller carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu falls into gorge at Idukki anr

    Kerala: 4 killed after tempo traveller carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu falls into gorge at Idukki

    Explained What is Shigellosis, the contagious faecal disease that rocked Australia's Estoeric Festival? snt

    Explained: What is Shigellosis, the contagious faecal disease that rocked Australia's Estoeric Festival?

    Cricket Virat Kohli receives grand welcome in Chennai as RCB arrives for IPL 2024 opener against CSK osf

    Virat Kohli receives grand welcome in Chennai as RCB arrives for IPL 2024 opener against CSK (WATCH)

    Explained How Meta is gearing up for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

    Explained: How Meta is gearing up for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: How homeless voters can cast their vote? ECI issues directives; check details AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: How homeless voters can cast their vote? ECI issues directives; check details

    Recent Videos

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon