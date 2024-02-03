Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rakhi Sawant slams Poonam Pandey for spreading fake death news says, 'Bhen ki pakodi.. who does that?'

    On February 02, 2024, Poonam Pandey's manager took to the actress's account to reveal that she had passed away due to cervical cancer. But today she released a video in which she was seen alive and that it was to raise awareness for the cancer.

    Rakhi Sawant slams Poonam Pandey for spreading fake death news says, 'Bhen ki pakodi.. who does that?' RKK
    Rakhi Sawant has lambasted Poonam Pandey for carrying out her suicide hoax on social media. Poonam's manager announced on the actress' social media handle that she had succumbed to cervical cancer and it generated a lot of buzz, with many celebrities lamenting her death. However, on February 03, 2024, Poonam posted a video of herself saying that she was alive and that the death hoax was done solely to raise awareness about cervical cancer. This video made Rakhi Sawant angry and she expressed her anger by sharing a video. 

    Rakhi Sawant's angry video for Poonam Pandey

    Rakhi Sawant starts the video by saying, 'Yar Poonam, bahen ki pakodi. Tune in to Hamari Jaan Le Li. Tu pagal hai, kya? Rakhi Sawant has lambasted Poonam Pandey for carrying out her suicide hoax on social media. "Yar Poonan, bahen ki pakodi. Tune in to Hamari Jaan Le Li. Tu pagal hai, kya? Tu aise video daali. Aise kon publicity karta hai, marne ka. Tu media value, tere fans, and mere dil se kheli. Baad me bolti hai, I am alive. Is this a prank? Who is in charge? Mai kal se sadi. I was so heartbroken for you that I cried. Who does this? Are you pagal?" she said.

    Also read: #ArrestPoonamPandey: Model slammed for faking death due to cervical cancer; stunt labelled 'cheap, shameful'

    Poonam Pandey death hoax

    Poonam released a video on Saturday morning in which she claimed to have faked her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer. 

