Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajinikanth travels in economy class, enjoys window seat; fans can't keep calm (Video)

    Superstar Rajinikanth flew economy to visit the sets of Lal Salaam yesterday (Feb 29). Fans couldn’t keep calm; one shared the video and wrote, ‘The closest I’ve been to God’.

    Rajinikanth travels economy class, enjoying window seat fans couldnt keep calm Video RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    Some fresh videos and photos showing Rajinikanth boarding an economy-class aeroplane have gone viral. The actor was seen wearing a basic blue shirt and beige trousers while sitting on a window seat. Fans couldn't remain calm, so one of them posted the video and wrote, ‘The closest I’ve been to God’.

    A fan shared the video and wrote, “Gosh. What a video! I’m blessed to witness the power in those eyes from such close proximity, although it’s through the lens of a phone cam. Thalaivaaa. @rajinikanth I’ll always seek your blessings. Love you to the moon and back my man.”

    Also Read: Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber heading for divorce? Here's what we know

    Have a look at the videos:

    Meanwhile, on the job front, Sajid Nadiadwala recently mentioned collaborating with renowned superstar Rajinikanth. Sajid uploaded a smiling snapshot of themselves, saying, "It's a tremendous pleasure to cooperate with the iconic Rajinikanth, Sir! Anticipation grows as we prepare to embark on this incredible trip together."

    Rajinikanth last appeared in Lal Salaam. Lal Salaam, a sports drama released on February 9, stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the key roles, with Rajinikanth making a long cameo appearance. The film is directed by Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth. 

    Also Read: Is Mohanlal's Drishyam to have Hollywood remake? Deets inside

    The film was originally scheduled to be released during the Pongal festival in January. However, it was later postponed until February.

    Rajinikanth, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950, in Bangalore, is a famous actor, film producer, and cultural icon in Indian cinema. His contributions to the entertainment business have established him as one of the most prominent and recognised people, giving him the label 'Superstar.' 

    The actor's career in the entertainment world has been nothing short of extraordinary. From modest beginnings to iconic stature, he has made an everlasting impression on Indian film.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber heading for divorce? Here's what we know RBA

    Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber heading for divorce? Here's what we know

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives in style with wife Priscilla Chan in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg arrives in style for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash (SEE PHOTOS)

    Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha' REVIEW: Is Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varun's thrilling-action worth your time? RBA

    'Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha' REVIEW: Is Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varun's thrilling-action worth your time?

    Kadakan REVIEW: Is Hakkim Shah's action-movie worth watching? Read this RBA

    Kadakan REVIEW: Is Hakkim Shah's action-movie worth watching? Read this

    Justin Bieber turns 30: 'Sorry' to 'Baby', 5 best songs of the Canadian singer RKK EAI

    Justin Bieber turns 30: 'Sorry' to 'Baby', 5 best songs of the Canadian singer

    Recent Stories

    BJP may field PM Modi from a second seat in South India; Ramanathapuram in TN under consideration anr

    BJP may field PM Modi from a second seat in South India; Ramanathapuram in TN under consideration

    Mandya's influential cop accussed of stealing water from Cauvery River basin; Public express outcry vkp

    Mandya's influential cop accussed of stealing water from Cauvery River basin; Public express outcry

    7 benefits of drinking lemon juice in summer rkn

    7 benefits of drinking lemon juice in summer

    ISL 2023-24: Sergio Lobera lauds Odisha FC's gritty victory over East Bengal FC (WATCH) osf

    ISL 2023-24: Sergio Lobera lauds Odisha FC's gritty victory over East Bengal FC - Watch highlights

    LPG gas cylinders price hike: Commercial gas rates increased for second time by Rs 25 on March 01 2024 anr

    LPG gas cylinders price hike: Commercial gas rates increased for second time by Rs 25

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon