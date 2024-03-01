Rajinikanth travels in economy class, enjoys window seat; fans can't keep calm (Video)

Superstar Rajinikanth flew economy to visit the sets of Lal Salaam yesterday (Feb 29). Fans couldn’t keep calm; one shared the video and wrote, ‘The closest I’ve been to God’.

Some fresh videos and photos showing Rajinikanth boarding an economy-class aeroplane have gone viral. The actor was seen wearing a basic blue shirt and beige trousers while sitting on a window seat. Fans couldn't remain calm, so one of them posted the video and wrote, ‘The closest I’ve been to God’.

A fan shared the video and wrote, “Gosh. What a video! I’m blessed to witness the power in those eyes from such close proximity, although it’s through the lens of a phone cam. Thalaivaaa. @rajinikanth I’ll always seek your blessings. Love you to the moon and back my man.”

Also Read: Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber heading for divorce? Here's what we know

Have a look at the videos:

Meanwhile, on the job front, Sajid Nadiadwala recently mentioned collaborating with renowned superstar Rajinikanth. Sajid uploaded a smiling snapshot of themselves, saying, "It's a tremendous pleasure to cooperate with the iconic Rajinikanth, Sir! Anticipation grows as we prepare to embark on this incredible trip together."

Rajinikanth last appeared in Lal Salaam. Lal Salaam, a sports drama released on February 9, stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the key roles, with Rajinikanth making a long cameo appearance. The film is directed by Rajinikanth's daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Also Read: Is Mohanlal's Drishyam to have Hollywood remake? Deets inside

The film was originally scheduled to be released during the Pongal festival in January. However, it was later postponed until February.

Rajinikanth, born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950, in Bangalore, is a famous actor, film producer, and cultural icon in Indian cinema. His contributions to the entertainment business have established him as one of the most prominent and recognised people, giving him the label 'Superstar.'

The actor's career in the entertainment world has been nothing short of extraordinary. From modest beginnings to iconic stature, he has made an everlasting impression on Indian film.