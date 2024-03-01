Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber heading for divorce? Here's what we know

    Pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, have sparked divorce rumours again after Stephen Baldwin's call for prayers. The couple was seen headed to a church late at night on Thursday (Feb 29).

    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

    Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have fuelled divorce speculations following a call to prayer tweeted by Stephen Baldwin, the model's father. The pair was seen heading to a church late Thursday night, after Stephen's social media remark raised concerns about their marriage.

    Stephen Baldwin shared on Instagram, “I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey’s mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face, and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus.”

    He added, “So often, regardless of the material things or the accolades, they often face intense spiritual warfare that seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you.”

    Fans wondered if Justin and Hailey's marriage had reached a difficult spot. While Justin and Hailey used to swoon over each other on social media before they got married, the couple has been creating divorce whispers for quite some time.

    When Hailey tweeted photos from her New Year's party with her closest friend and model Kendall Jenner, viewers immediately noticed Justin's absence from the carousel. Hailey's post caused some admirers to fear that their marriage was in jeopardy. Neither Hailey nor Justin have acknowledged the reports.

    Hailey Baldwin met Justin Bieber in 2006, when he was still dating Selena Gomez. Following his breakup with Selena, Justin began dating Hailey. While the two had previously broken up, they resumed their relationship in 2016. In 2018, Hailey and Justin married in a private courthouse ceremony in New York. A year later, they married again in front of their closest friends and family.

