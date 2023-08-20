Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth meets Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav; Jailer star also visits Ayodhya (Video + Photos)

    Rajinikanth visited the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya. Jailer star said, ‘I am very fortunate…’ The superstar also met Akhilesh Yadav after 9 years and hugged each other.

    Rajinikanth meets Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav; Jailer star also visits Ayodhya (Video + Photos)
    First Published Aug 20, 2023, 6:16 PM IST

    Rajinikanth is now enjoying his trip to Uttar Pradesh. On the evening of August 18, the actor met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A photo of him touching the CM's feet has gone viral. The celebrity also met Akhilesh Yadav after 9 years and hugged him. On August 20, the Thailaiva planned to visit Ayodhya and the Hanumangarhi Mandir. He has now completed his journey. The actor also spoke to the media and claimed he feels lucky.

    Today, August 20, superstar Rajinikanth paid a visit to Ayodhya. As he got into his car, the actor was observed with tika smeared on his brow. His wife, Latha was also seen inside the automobile.

    In an interview with the press, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to visit Ayodhya and the Hanumangarhi temple. He also stated that he has been wanting to visit the location for a long time. He expressed his desire to see the Ram Mandir, now under construction, finished.

    Rajinikanth visits Akhilesh Yadav's house: 
    Rajinikanth met Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav at his Lucknow house earlier today, August 20. Following the encounter, he uploaded a selfie with Thalaivar and commented in Hindi, translating approximately to English as "When hearts meet, people embrace." The joy I had seeing Rajinikanth ji on film during my engineering studies in Mysore is still with me. We met 9 years ago in person and have been friends ever since (sic)."

    Rajinikanth visited Lucknow before travelling to Ayodhya. The famous actor, who is enjoying success with his latest movie 'Jailer,' paid a visit to Akhilesh Yadav at his house in Lucknow. Thalaivar went for Ayodhya after the meeting.

    Rajinikanth touches Yogi Adityanath's feet:
    Adityanath's deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya, attended a special Jailer screening on Saturday in Lucknow. Maurya stated how impressed he was with Rajnikanth's performance.

    During a news conference, Thalaivar said he intends to watch 'Jailer' with the chief minister. "I'll watch the movie with the CM." "The success of the film feels like a divine blessing," Rajnikanth told ANI before to his visit to the state capital.

    "I had the opportunity to see the film 'Jailer.'" I recognise Rajinikanth's extraordinary skill after seeing several of his flicks. "Even though the film has limited content, his performance amplifies its importance," the deputy chief minister told PTI.

    His most recent picture, 'Jailer,' was a box-office success.

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2023, 6:16 PM IST
