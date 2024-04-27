Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti is called THIS on her film's set

Priyanka Chopra is presently filming the highly awaited film 'Heads Of State'. 

Her young daughter, Malti, is accompanying her on her shoots, and having said that she recently showed a glimpse of her ID card. 

The access card affectionately addressed her as 'Chief Troublemaker' in which Malti was pictured in a lovely pink dress on the card.

While the actress is currently filming her upcoming Hollywood picture, she always makes time for her family, particularly her daughter.

Priyanka Chopra has recently resumed filming her next project, 'Heads of State', with Idris Elba and John Cena.

Malti was born on January 15, 2022. 

