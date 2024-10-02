Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth Health Update: PM Modi inquires about superstar’s condition from wife Latha

    Superstar Rajinikanth has been hospitalized for surgery. PM Modi called his wife, Latha, to check on his health, expressing concern and support.
     

    Rajinikanth Health Update: PM Modi inquires about superstar's condition from wife Latha
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 9:17 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 9:17 AM IST

    Superstar Rajinikanth has been hospitalized after experiencing stomach pain, prompting an elective surgical procedure. The beloved Tamil actor underwent surgery at a private hospital on Monday, where doctors successfully placed a stent in his lower abdominal area. Following the procedure, hospital officials released a statement confirming that Rajinikanth is stable and recovering well.

    In a show of concern and support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Rajinikanth's wife, Latha Rajinikanth, to inquire about the actor's health. K. Annamalai, the State President of the Tamil Nadu BJP, shared the details of the call on social media. He wrote, "Our Hon. PM Thiru @narendramodi avl called Smt. Latha Rajinikanth avl today to find out how our Super Star is doing Thiru @rajinikanth avl. Hon PM was informed about the well-being of Thiru Rajinikanth avl post-surgery & Hon PM wished him a speedy recovery.”

    Rajinikanth is currently under medical observation and is expected to stay in the hospital for a couple of days before being discharged. The procedure was conducted by a team of three specialized doctors in the hospital’s cath lab, and reports indicate that everything went smoothly.

    Expressions of support have poured in from fans and political figures alike. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and numerous admirers took to social media to send their best wishes to the iconic actor, highlighting the immense affection he garners across the state.

    Latha Rajinikanth reassured fans about her husband's condition in a brief statement to CNN-News18. “All is well,” she affirmed, reflecting a sense of relief following the surgery. As Rajinikanth focuses on his recovery, the outpouring of love from his fans and well-wishers continues to demonstrate his enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

