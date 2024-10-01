Rajinikanth undergoes procedure for heart blood vessel-related issue; hospital confirms superstar is stable

Superstar Rajinikanth underwent a non-surgical procedure on Tuesday to address a condition in the main blood vessel of his heart, during which a stent was placed to repair a swelling, according to a statement from the hospital treating him.

Superstar Rajinikanth underwent a non-surgical procedure on Tuesday to address a condition in the main blood vessel of his heart, during which a stent was placed to repair a swelling, according to a statement from the hospital treating him. Fans and well-wishers flooded social media with prayers for his quick recovery.

The medical bulletin from Apollo Hospitals confirmed that the 73-year-old actor was stable and responding well to treatment. Doctors expect him to be discharged within two days.

Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on September 30 due to a swelling in the aorta, the major blood vessel leading from the heart, which was successfully treated through a non-invasive, transcatheter procedure.

"Senior interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the Aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular repair)," Dr R K Venkatasalam, Director, Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, said in the bulletin.

He further said, "we would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went as planned. Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be at home in two days."

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian confirmed that superstar Rajinikanth's health condition was stable.

The minister stated that he had been in regular contact with hospital authorities since the actor's admission and had spoken with the doctors again that morning to get an update on his condition.

"We enquired with the in-charge at the hospital. They said since Rajini was a big celebrity he was asked to get admitted in the night for a periodic check-up," Subramanian said.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said in a post on the social media platform X: "I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajnikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended his wishes for a speedy recovery to superstar Rajinikanth, as numerous fans took to social media to express their prayers and well-wishes for the actor's quick recovery.

Several political figures also shared their support, including AIADMK chief and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder TTV Dhinakaran, Makkal Neethi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, and actor-politician Vijay.

#SuperstarRajinikanth was trending on the social media platform X throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the actor's upcoming film, Vettaiyan, is set to release on October 10. The cast features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahad Fazil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati, and it is directed by T.J. Gnanavel, known for his work on Jai Bhim.

