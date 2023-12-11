Rajinikanth 73rd Birthday: From attempting suicide to shaving heads; 10 shocking things fans did for Thalaiva

Rajinikanth Birthday Special: While we all know what a brilliant actor and human being he is, we are also aware of his fan following. Thalaiva is celebrating his 73rd birthday on December 12.

Tomorrow marks the 73rd birthday of Thalaiva. While we all know what a brilliant actor and human being he is, we are also aware of his enormous celebrity. Even today, Rajinikanth's admirers will set new marks for craziness by doing something outrageous that will undoubtedly go down in history.

While we wait for Rajinikanth's supporters to go insane, here are ten moments when they demonstrated that the sky is not the limit when it comes to their love for him:

When a car driver gave supporters free rides

Annamalai, a 43-year-old car driver, provided free transportation to Rajinikanth fans to see the film Kabali.

On the eve of Kabali's release, firms in Chennai and Bengaluru declared holiday

Several firms in Chennai and Bengaluru declared vacations on the eve of Kabali's release, as employees from several organisations planned to take mass sick leave to see the film's first day first show.

When a fan attempted suicide to give his kidneys to his favourite star

Thalaiva was said to be suffering from renal issues a few years ago. One of Rajinikanth's 40-year-old fans allegedly believed it when he attempted an overdose of sleeping tablets in order to terminate his life so that he might give his kidneys to the superstar.

When a fan stopped eating food after hearing about Rajinikanth’s illness

The event occurred in 2014, when an ill Rajinikanth fan was desperate to attend the film Lingaa despite having a renal condition. Rajendran, 56, was discovered dead on his seat after the concert, with the intravenous drip tube still attached. Rajendran is claimed to have had kidney surgery and was bedridden in the hospital. He reportedly deceived physicians and went to see the movie.

When 1008 supporters shaved their heads

When Rajinikanth was ill, his followers' lives were turned upside down. However, when his health recovered, followers were so overjoyed that they shaved their hair. One thousand eight of them had shaved their heads.

Mortgaged wife’s jewellry to throw a party on Rajinikanth’s birthday

S. Mani, a former Chennai criminal turned peanut vendor, reportedly mortgaged his wife Suganthi's jewellery to organise a street celebration for Rajinikanth's birthday. Mani's tale was also featured in the award-winning documentary For the Love of a Man.

Sold house to organise a first day’s show of Rajinikanth's film

Gopi, one of RajiniKanth's biggest supporters, sold his property worth Rs 3 lakh for merely Rs 1.25 lakh to pay debts accrued for staging a Rajinikanth film's first day's presentation.

One fan stopped eating

Ravi, a Chennai shop-owner, stopped eating and working when his 'hero' Rajinikanth fell unwell and was sent to a Singapore hospital. owing to Ravi's inability to go to Singapore owing to a lack of cash, other Rajinikanth fans contributed monies to send Ravi's brother to the Lion City so he could give daily updates to his brother from outside the hospital.

A fan paid 1.5 lahks to breathe the same air that Thalaiva did.

Sreenivasan Jayaseelan, the same fan, spent 1.5 lakh to purchase a ticket for him and his family on a Hong Kong aircraft after he learned that the actor was on his way to a shoot there. Sreenivasan said, “Money is nothing in front of my God. We breathed the same oxygen as our Thalaivar for a few hours on the flight. What else do we need.”

10 back-to-back shows

Srinivasan Jayaseelean, from Chennai, spent two days at a cinema, seeing 10 consecutive showings of Kabali.