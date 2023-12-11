Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajinikanth 73rd Birthday: From attempting suicide to shaving heads; 10 shocking things fans did for Thalaiva

    Rajinikanth Birthday Special: While we all know what a brilliant actor and human being he is, we are also aware of his fan following. Thalaiva is celebrating his 73rd birthday on December 12.

    Rajinikanth 73rd Birthday Special: From attempting suicide to shaving heads; 10 shocking things fans did for Thalaiva RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 1:09 PM IST

    Tomorrow marks the 73rd birthday of Thalaiva. While we all know what a brilliant actor and human being he is, we are also aware of his enormous celebrity. Even today, Rajinikanth's admirers will set new marks for craziness by doing something outrageous that will undoubtedly go down in history.

    While we wait for Rajinikanth's supporters to go insane, here are ten moments when they demonstrated that the sky is not the limit when it comes to their love for him:

    When a car driver gave supporters free rides
    Annamalai, a 43-year-old car driver, provided free transportation to Rajinikanth fans to see the film Kabali.

    Also Read: Love Bobby Deol's entry song from Animal? Know who is Jamal Kudu's singer and its origin

    On the eve of Kabali's release, firms in Chennai and Bengaluru declared holiday
    Several firms in Chennai and Bengaluru declared vacations on the eve of Kabali's release, as employees from several organisations planned to take mass sick leave to see the film's first day first show.

    When a fan attempted suicide to give his kidneys to his favourite star
    Thalaiva was said to be suffering from renal issues a few years ago. One of Rajinikanth's 40-year-old fans allegedly believed it when he attempted an overdose of sleeping tablets in order to terminate his life so that he might give his kidneys to the superstar.

    When a fan stopped eating food after hearing about Rajinikanth’s illness
    The event occurred in 2014, when an ill Rajinikanth fan was desperate to attend the film Lingaa despite having a renal condition. Rajendran, 56, was discovered dead on his seat after the concert, with the intravenous drip tube still attached. Rajendran is claimed to have had kidney surgery and was bedridden in the hospital. He reportedly deceived physicians and went to see the movie.

    Rajinikanth 73rd Birthday Special: From attempting suicide to shaving heads; 10 shocking things fans did for Thalaiva RBA

     

    When 1008 supporters shaved their heads
    When Rajinikanth was ill, his followers' lives were turned upside down. However, when his health recovered, followers were so overjoyed that they shaved their hair. One thousand eight of them had shaved their heads.

    Mortgaged wife’s jewellry to throw a party on Rajinikanth’s birthday
    S. Mani, a former Chennai criminal turned peanut vendor, reportedly mortgaged his wife Suganthi's jewellery to organise a street celebration for Rajinikanth's birthday. Mani's tale was also featured in the award-winning documentary For the Love of a Man.

    Sold house to organise a first day’s show of Rajinikanth's film
    Gopi, one of RajiniKanth's biggest supporters, sold his property worth Rs 3 lakh for merely Rs 1.25 lakh to pay debts accrued for staging a Rajinikanth film's first day's presentation.

    One fan stopped eating
    Ravi, a Chennai shop-owner, stopped eating and working when his 'hero' Rajinikanth fell unwell and was sent to a Singapore hospital. owing to Ravi's inability to go to Singapore owing to a lack of cash, other Rajinikanth fans contributed monies to send Ravi's brother to the Lion City so he could give daily updates to his brother from outside the hospital.

    Also Read: Vidyut Jammwal goes nude on his birthday; actor enjoys Himalayan retreat (Photos)

    Rajinikanth 73rd Birthday Special: From attempting suicide to shaving heads; 10 shocking things fans did for Thalaiva RBA

    A fan paid 1.5 lahks to breathe the same air that Thalaiva did.
    Sreenivasan Jayaseelan, the same fan, spent 1.5 lakh to purchase a ticket for him and his family on a Hong Kong aircraft after he learned that the actor was on his way to a shoot there. Sreenivasan said, “Money is nothing in front of my God. We breathed the same oxygen as our Thalaivar for a few hours on the flight. What else do we need.” 

    10 back-to-back shows
    Srinivasan Jayaseelean, from Chennai, spent two days at a cinema, seeing 10 consecutive showings of Kabali.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur on dating Ananya Panday, 'Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lie' RKK

    Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur on dating Ananya Panday, 'Ask me no secrets, and I will tell you no lie'

    BTS star V shares heartfelt message for fans ahead of military enlistment - "I am going to miss.." SHG

    BTS star V shares heartfelt message for fans ahead of military enlistment - "I am going to miss.."

    Koffee With Karan 8 Arjun Kapoor says Aditya Roy Kapur would do Aashiqui with Shraddha Kapoor Ananya Panday in lift RBA

    Koffee With Karan 8: Arjun Kapoor says Aditya Roy Kapur would do ‘Aashiqui’ with Shraddha-Ananya in lift

    Kantara Chapter 1': Is Rishab Shetty's character inspired by Lord Parshuram? Details here SHG

    'Kantara Chapter 1': Is Rishab Shetty's character inspired by Lord Parshuram? Details here

    Animal Tripti Dimri shares parents' response to intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor - "You shouldn't have.." SHG

    'Animal': Tripti Dimri shares parents' response to intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor - "You shouldn’t have.."

    Recent Stories

    Gameskraft Prithvi Raj Singh honoured with prestigious Champions of Change Karnataka Award

    Gameskraft Prithvi Raj Singh honoured with prestigious Champions of Change Karnataka Award

    Coca Cola India likely to enter alcoholic beverage segment with Lemon Dou Report gcw

    Coca-Cola India likely to enter alcoholic beverage segment with Lemon-Dou: Report

    7 post-wedding skincare tips to retain glowing, healthy skin RKK

    7 post-wedding skincare tips to retain glowing, healthy skin

    Celebrations erupt in Jammu and Kashmir after Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370 (WATCH) snt

    Celebrations erupt in Jammu and Kashmir after Supreme Court upholds abrogation of Article 370 (WATCH)

    Year Ender 2023: Shahrukh Khan's 'Jawan' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'; top 7 blockbusters of Indian Cinema SHG

    Year Ender 2023: Shahrukh Khan's 'Jawan' to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'; top 7 blockbusters of Indian cinema

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon