Gold rate today, May 2: Know the price of 22K and 24K gold in Kerala
The price of one gram 22K gold is Rs 6,554
The price of one gram 24K gold is Rs 7,150
The price of one sovereign 22 K gold is Rs 52,432
The price of one sovereign 24 K gold is Rs 57,200
Kerala has one of the lowest gold rates today in the country
