    Love Bobby Deol's entry song from Animal? Know who is Jamal Kudu's singer and its origin

    Bobby Deol's portrayal Abrar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal is getting excellent reviews. The actor made a special appearance in the film, which has gone viral on the internet.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    Lord Bobby has finally arrived! But he didn't come back alone. With him, he unleashed a new social media storm that isn't going away anytime soon. If you're still wondering what it's all about, you've been sleeping for a decade. Bobby Deol returned to the big screen with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which broke many box office records. The actor plays Abrar and had a special appearance with an outrageous song, Jamal Kudu. 

    Jamal Kudu is suddenly everywhere, whether on Instagram or Twitter. People have generated a tremendous flood by uploading their song renditions on social media. While the lyrics are difficult to understand, the tune is equally captivating. Because of the positive response to Jamal Kudu, the producers decided to release Deol's whole submission within a week of Animal's publication. 

    If you fell in love with the music and want to learn more about it, we've got you covered. 

    Also Read: Dunki: Drop 5 'O Maahi': Shah Rukh Khan reveals new song to be out soon, watch teaser video

    Origin of Jamal Kudu
    The Shirazi Choir of the Kharazemi Girls High School first sang the iconic Iranian song, originally titled Jamaal Jamaaloo, in the 1950s. The song's lyrics are reported to be from south Iran and were taken from a poem penned by Iranian artist Bijan Smandar. 

    Harshvardhan Rameshwar remade the song for Sandeep Reddy Vanga, naming it Jamal Kudu. The lyrics are as follows: "Oh my cutie, don't play with my heart; You're leaving, embarking on a journey; And I'm going crazy; Oh my love, my beloved."

    Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh: 7 actors' sizzling chemistry with Deepika

    Since the publication of Animal, social media users have been unable to maintain calm and have managed to locate the original version of Jamal Kudu. 

    Watch the video here: 

    Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor appear in the film. Animal was released in theatres on December 1. 
     

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
