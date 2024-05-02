Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala to implement revised driving test procedures from today

    In a recent circular, the MVD revised the driving test format by including angle parking, parallel parking, zig-zag driving, and gradient tests as part of the ground test. Instead, the MVD will conduct road tests first, and those who pass will be permitted to take the 'H' exam at the driving test venues.

    First Published May 2, 2024, 9:05 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The state Motor Vehicle Department will implement revised driving test formats from today. At the same time, the driving school owners in the state have announced a strike and black day against the new regulations imposed by Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar for driving tests today. The new revised driving test will come into force today. However, the department will not implement all of the improvements proposed in the revised test procedures since the authorities have yet to set up driving test locations for light vehicles required for the altered test format. 

    Following the protests, the Transport Minister was ready to make some concessions, however, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) stated that it would boycott the reforms, citing unworkable suggestions. The driving schools have gone on strike as the exam modification begins today. 

    The CITU has announced that it will continue with the driving test boycott and will close the testing centers. The CITU has also announced that it will not use the services of the RT office. The Joint Strike Committee of Driving Schools, which is comprised of the CITU, INTUC, and BMS groups, is leading the strike.
     

