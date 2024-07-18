Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Radhika Merchant performs Griha Pravesh at Anant Ambani's Jamnagar house [WATCH]

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continue their wedding festivities in Jamnagar with a grand welcome and traditional ceremonies, celebrating their family’s historical roots in the city

    Radhika Merchant performs Griha Pravesh at Anant Ambani's Jamnagar house [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

    After their grand wedding and three days of extravagant celebrations, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continued their festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The couple arrived on Tuesday, receiving a heartfelt and spectacular welcome in a city deeply significant to their families.

    The newlyweds were greeted warmly upon their arrival in Jamnagar. This small city in Gujarat holds great sentimental value for the bride and bride-groom. Their arrival in the city was greeted with all round celebration.

    The new bride Radhika, participated in a traditional Gujarati Griha Pravesh ceremony at the Ambani residence in Jamnagar. A viral video captured her performing the customary homecoming ritual for new brides in India by dipping her feet in red dye and walking on cloth, leaving her footprints to symbolize her grand entry into Anant’s life and home as his wife and partner for life. Earlier, the Ambanis had hosted Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, which featured a performance by international superstar Rihanna.

    ALSO READ: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' new poster OUT: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal to feature in sequel

    Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, chose Jamnagar for their pre-wedding celebration due to its personal significance. Anant revealed to India Today that his grandmother was born in Jamnagar, and both his grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani, and his father, Mukesh Ambani, began their business there. Anant expressed his happiness at celebrating in a place integral to his family’s history, calling it his "dadi’s janmbhoomi and my dada and papa’s karmbhoomi."

    Anant and Radhika's wedding took place at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on July 12, featuring a lavish ceremony that became the talk of the town. The guest list included numerous Bollywood and international celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas.

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Support for me should not turn into hate campaign against him...' Asif Ali on Ramesh Narayan controversy anr

    'Support for me should not turn into hate campaign against him...' Asif Ali on Ramesh Narayan controversy

    WATCH Uorfi Javed trolled for being spotted drunk for 3rd time in two weeks; netizens calls her 'Bewdi number 1' RBA

    WATCH: Uorfi Javed trolled for being spotted drunk for 3rd time in two weeks; netizens calls her Bewdi number1

    Which local outlets served at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? RKK

    Which local outlets served at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding?

    Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' new poster OUT: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal to feature in sequel ATG

    'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' new poster OUT: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal to feature in sequel

    This better be espresso martini...', Drake shares video of his flooded mansion as rains lash Toronto [WATCH] ATG

    This better be espresso martini...', Drake shares video of his flooded mansion as rains lash Toronto [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Always freshly made Tirupati temple board junks rumours on laddu preparation says report gcw

    'Always freshly made': Tirupati temple board junks rumours on laddu preparation

    Punjab Police averts targeted killings with arrest of key Babbar Khalsa International operative snt

    Punjab Police averts targeted killings with arrest of key Babbar Khalsa International operative

    Kerala remembers Oommen Chandy, the 'people's leader' first death anniversary july 18 2024 anr

    Kerala remembers Oommen Chandy, the 'people's leader'

    Kanwar Yatra: Controversy erupts after eateries in UP's Muzaffarnagar asked to display owners' names gcw

    Kanwar Yatra: Controversy erupts after eateries in UP's Muzaffarnagar asked to display owners' names

    SHOCKING 3 girls forced into child marriage every minute in India, says study; Assam shows path to reduction snt

    SHOCKING! 3 girls forced into child marriage every minute in India, says study; Assam shows path to reduction

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon