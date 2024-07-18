Radhika Merchant performs Griha Pravesh at Anant Ambani's Jamnagar house [WATCH]

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continue their wedding festivities in Jamnagar with a grand welcome and traditional ceremonies, celebrating their family’s historical roots in the city

After their grand wedding and three days of extravagant celebrations, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continued their festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The couple arrived on Tuesday, receiving a heartfelt and spectacular welcome in a city deeply significant to their families.

The newlyweds were greeted warmly upon their arrival in Jamnagar. This small city in Gujarat holds great sentimental value for the bride and bride-groom. Their arrival in the city was greeted with all round celebration.

The new bride Radhika, participated in a traditional Gujarati Griha Pravesh ceremony at the Ambani residence in Jamnagar. A viral video captured her performing the customary homecoming ritual for new brides in India by dipping her feet in red dye and walking on cloth, leaving her footprints to symbolize her grand entry into Anant’s life and home as his wife and partner for life. Earlier, the Ambanis had hosted Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, which featured a performance by international superstar Rihanna.

ALSO READ: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' new poster OUT: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal to feature in sequel

Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, chose Jamnagar for their pre-wedding celebration due to its personal significance. Anant revealed to India Today that his grandmother was born in Jamnagar, and both his grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani, and his father, Mukesh Ambani, began their business there. Anant expressed his happiness at celebrating in a place integral to his family’s history, calling it his "dadi’s janmbhoomi and my dada and papa’s karmbhoomi."

Anant and Radhika's wedding took place at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on July 12, featuring a lavish ceremony that became the talk of the town. The guest list included numerous Bollywood and international celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas.

Latest Videos