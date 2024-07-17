Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' new poster OUT: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal to feature in sequel

    Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal, is set to premiere on August 9

    Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' new poster OUT: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal to feature in sequel ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

    The highly anticipated sequel, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, is set to premiere on August 9 on Netflix. Taapsee Pannu has been actively promoting the film, sharing new posters that hint at a thrilling blend of romance and suspense. In her Instagram post, she teased, “Khoon ko mitaye ye baarish, yahi hain iss kaatilana ishq ki Guzaarish,” which translates to a dramatic portrayal of love intertwined with chaos.

    Poster Highlights

    The newly released posters showcase Taapsee and Vikrant under an umbrella, while Sunny Kaushal stands behind them with a bouquet, creating a striking visual dynamic. Another poster features Taapsee alongside Sunny, with Vikrant holding flowers, further emphasizing the film's romantic tension.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    Fans have shown overwhelming excitement, with one comment stating, “Oh My God… Thank you, thank you! Loved the first part and can’t wait for the sequel!”

    Plot Overview

    Continuing the narrative from the first film, Haseen Dillruba, the sequel follows Rani Kashyap (Taapsee) and Rishabh Saxena (Vikrant) as they navigate a new chapter in the vibrant city of Agra. With the authorities hot on their trail and bloodshed marking their journey, their story takes a thrilling twist with the introduction of Sunny Kaushal’s character, Abhimanyu. As they strive for a ‘happily ever after,’ new adversaries, including Jimmy Shergill, emerge to complicate their plans.

    Production Insights

    Filming for the sequel wrapped up in December 2023, with Taapsee expressing her excitement during the announcement event. She described the sequel as a continuation of their story, highlighting that Rani’s character embodies more love, courage, and a touch of madness this time around. “What’s love without a little madness?” she pondered, underlining the intense emotions driving the narrative.

    ALSO READ: 'Viduthalai 2': Vijay Sethupathi, Manju Warrier share romantic moment in first look poster [PHOTOS]

    Background

    Directed by Vinil Mathew, the first installment, Haseen Dillruba, released in 2021, received mixed reviews but quickly became one of the most-watched Hindi films on Netflix. The engaging storytelling and strong performances, including a pivotal role by Harshvardhan Rane, captivated audiences and set high expectations for the sequel.

    With a stellar cast and gripping storyline, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is poised to be a must-watch this August. Fans eagerly await to see how Rani and Rishabh's journey unfolds amid love, danger, and unexpected twists.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 3:03 PM IST
