    Radhe Shyam song ‘Sanchari’ teaser: Prabhas offers some major travel goals; watch

    Prabhas has explored Europe’s picturesque backyards, leaving behind some major travel goals for all of us. The teaser of the song composed by Justin Prabhakaran, and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, was out on Tuesday.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 15, 2021, 9:15 AM IST
    The latest track from the upcoming film ‘Radhe Shyam’ – ‘Sanchari’ was released on Tuesday. The song, featuring Prabhas, appears to be about an individual who lives his life out of a suitcase. It has been filmed in the scenic backyards of Europe, wanting us to go on a vacation.

    Prabhas has explored the picturesque backyards of Europe in this song, leaving some major travel goals for all the viewers. While Justin Prabhakaran has composed the song, Anirudh Ravichander has lent his voice for it.

    The film ‘Radhe Shyam’ has been directed and written by Radha Krishna Kumar. ‘Radhe Shyam’ features Prabhas in the lead role, playing the character of ‘Vikramaditya’. The film is said to be set in Europe’s 1970 backdrop. Prabhas’s role in this film is of a man who claims to know everything about the future and past of everyone, possessing some uncanny skills. He is heard saying that he is not a God but neither one of the others, in the teaser.

    Watch the song’s teaser here:

    Prabhas and Pooja Hedge are playing the lead characters in the movie. Apart from the two, the film also features actors Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan. The movie has been backed by Vamshi, Pramod and Praseedha Uppalapati. It has also been produced by T-Series.

    ALSO READ: Radhe Shyam song Aashiqui Aa Gayi teaser: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde look adorable in romantic track

    Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 14. It will have a massive theatrical clash with SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. SS Rajamouli’s film’s trailer was recently released in Mumbai. It is expected that the RRR will have a multi-lingual release across all theatres. ‘Bheemla Nayak’, Pawan Kalyan’s film will also be released on the same date. While all the three big films will be clashing on the same dates of the 'Makar Sankranti' holiday, it will be interesting to watch how each one of them perform at the box office.

    ALSO READ: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh wrap up shooting of ‘Adipurush’

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2021, 9:15 AM IST
