  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Radhe Shyam song Aashiqui Aa Gayi teaser: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde look adorable in romantic track

    Radhe Shyam's romantic song Aashiqui Aa Gayi has been crooned and composed by Mithoon. The film will be releasing on  December 1, 2021. The stellar cast of the film includes Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.  
     

    Radhe Shyam song Aashiqui Aa Gayi teaser: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde look adorable in romantic track SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 4:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Radhe Shyam's romantic song Aashiqui Aa Gayi has been composed by Mithoon. The movie will be released on  December 1, 2021. Radhe Shyam has the stellar cast of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Now, the makers of the song  Aashiqui Aa Gayi released the teaser where Prabhas and Pooja were seen in a romantic avatar. Along with the great visuals, the song has been crooned by Arijit Singh. The melodious track will surely give you a positive feeling.

    The teaser shows that the romantic song is filled with a lot of visual shots. We have seen Prabhas, a man who is madly in love with Pooja. She adds more beauty to the video with her charm and poise. Mithoon, apart from composing the song, has also written the lyrics for the same. Along with Arijith, he has also sung the song. 

    The film was written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. For the unversed, the movie is said to be set in the backdrop of 1970's in Europe. Prabhas is playing the role of Vikramaditya. The teaser of the film shows that he is a man who possesses some uncanny skills as he claims to know about the past and future of all. Prabhas is seen telling in the teaser that he is no God but,' I am not one of you either'.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

     

    The stellar cast of the movie which has Prabhas and Pooja also has  Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.  The film has been produced by  Vamshi, Pramod and Praseedha Uppalapati in association with T-Series.

    Prabhas' movie Radhe Shyam will be released in theatres worldwide on January 14 and will be clashing with  SS Rajamouli's RRR  and with  Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak, which will also be released during the Sankranti holidays.
     

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2021, 4:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Katrina Kaif's mother all set for daughter's wedding, spotted shopping in Mumbai RCB

    Katrina Kaif's mother all set for daughter's wedding, spotted shopping in Mumbai

    Inside Edge Season 3: Here's what ex-coach Ravi Shastri has to say about Indian skipper 'Vayu Raghavan' (WATCH)-ayh

    Inside Edge Season 3: Here's what ex-coach Ravi Shastri has to say about Indian skipper 'Vayu Raghavan'

    Money Heist: Ayushmann Khurrana turns desi Professor, dances on Bella Ciao Hindi version RCB

    Money Heist: Ayushmann Khurrana turns desi Professor, dances on Bella Ciao Hindi version

    Atrangi Re Song Sara Ali Khan does a Chaka Chak dance at Dhanush engagement drb

    Atrangi Re Song: Sara Ali Khan does a ‘Chaka Chak’ dance at Dhanush’s engagement

    Salman Khan to launch another family member in Bollywood next month? Find out here drb

    Salman Khan to launch another family member in Bollywood next month? Find out here

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif's mother all set for daughter's wedding, spotted shopping in Mumbai RCB

    Katrina Kaif's mother all set for daughter's wedding, spotted shopping in Mumbai

    Inside Edge Season 3: Here's what ex-coach Ravi Shastri has to say about Indian skipper 'Vayu Raghavan' (WATCH)-ayh

    Inside Edge Season 3: Here's what ex-coach Ravi Shastri has to say about Indian skipper 'Vayu Raghavan'

    Merriam-Webster chooses VACCINE as the 2021 word of the year A look at the runners-up

    Merriam-Webster chooses VACCINE as the 2021 word of the year: A look at the runners-up

    Money Heist: Ayushmann Khurrana turns desi Professor, dances on Bella Ciao Hindi version RCB

    Money Heist: Ayushmann Khurrana turns desi Professor, dances on Bella Ciao Hindi version

    Atrangi Re Song Sara Ali Khan does a Chaka Chak dance at Dhanush engagement drb

    Atrangi Re Song: Sara Ali Khan does a ‘Chaka Chak’ dance at Dhanush’s engagement

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic wants CFC to improve counter attacks ahead of NEUFC clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 11): Bengaluru FC draws Kerala Blasters 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)

    Video Icon