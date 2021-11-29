Radhe Shyam song Aashiqui Aa Gayi teaser: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde look adorable in romantic track

Radhe Shyam's romantic song Aashiqui Aa Gayi has been crooned and composed by Mithoon. The film will be releasing on December 1, 2021. The stellar cast of the film includes Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Radhe Shyam's romantic song Aashiqui Aa Gayi has been composed by Mithoon. The movie will be released on December 1, 2021. Radhe Shyam has the stellar cast of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. Now, the makers of the song Aashiqui Aa Gayi released the teaser where Prabhas and Pooja were seen in a romantic avatar. Along with the great visuals, the song has been crooned by Arijit Singh. The melodious track will surely give you a positive feeling.

The teaser shows that the romantic song is filled with a lot of visual shots. We have seen Prabhas, a man who is madly in love with Pooja. She adds more beauty to the video with her charm and poise. Mithoon, apart from composing the song, has also written the lyrics for the same. Along with Arijith, he has also sung the song.

The film was written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. For the unversed, the movie is said to be set in the backdrop of 1970's in Europe. Prabhas is playing the role of Vikramaditya. The teaser of the film shows that he is a man who possesses some uncanny skills as he claims to know about the past and future of all. Prabhas is seen telling in the teaser that he is no God but,' I am not one of you either'.

The stellar cast of the movie which has Prabhas and Pooja also has Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan. The film has been produced by Vamshi, Pramod and Praseedha Uppalapati in association with T-Series.

Prabhas' movie Radhe Shyam will be released in theatres worldwide on January 14 and will be clashing with SS Rajamouli's RRR and with Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak, which will also be released during the Sankranti holidays.

