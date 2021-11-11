Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh wrap up shooting of ‘Adipurush’

The magnum opus and much-awaited film, 'Adipurush' has officially announced its shoot wrap. The film completed the shooting schedule within 103 days on Thursday, November 11. Soon after the shooting schedule came to an end, pictures from the sets of the film went viral on social media. The official social media handles of ‘Adipurush’ also shared images saying that the film has come to the finish line and that it is waiting to share the magic with the audiences. Seen in the image taken on the sets are lead actors Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh along with the film’s director, Om Raut.

‘Adipurush’ is jointly being produced by Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Rajesh Nair, and Prasad Sutar. A mythological drama, ‘Adipurush’ is backed by T-series and Retrophiles. Sachet and Parampara have been roped in for the film’s music. The film’s director could not keep his calm with the shoot schedule’s wrap up. He had a special message for his ‘darling’ Prabhas who will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in ‘Adipurush’. Calling Prabhas as his darling, Raut wrote on his Instagram handle that though it is the last day of the shooting, and that tons of memories have been created, the journey is not over yet.

Actor Sunny Singh who will be seen as Lakshman in the film also shared images from the sets. The actor got a bit emotional and wrote how the memories and experiences of a lifetime that he has earned through this magnum-opus. While the films’ final shot was completed on Thursday, actor Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan had already wrapped up their shoot schedules a few days ago. Other than ‘Adipurush’, Prabhas will also be seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’ which is slated for a release, early next year on January 14.