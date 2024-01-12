Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's selfies are cutest thing on internet [PICTURES]

    Priyanka Chopra shares adorable moments of daughter Maltie Marie's selfies on Instagram. The actress, settled in the US with husband Nick Jonas, frequently updates fans on family life. Professionally, she continues to make waves in both Bollywood and Hollywood with recent projects like 'Love Again' and 'Citadel'

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's selfies are cutest thing on internet [PICTURES] ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra, the renowned actress with a flourishing career in both Bollywood and Hollywood, has captivated her audience not only with her acting prowess but also through her engaging social media presence. Currently settled in the United States with her husband, Nick Jonas, Priyanka recently took to Instagram to share some heartwarming moments featuring her daughter, Maltie Marie.

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's selfies are cutest thing on internet [PICTURES] ATG

    On January 12th, Priyanka treated her followers to a series of adorable selfies taken by Maltie Marie. In these candid snapshots, the young enthusiast attempted to capture her own expressions, showcasing various angles of her endearing face. Priyanka, in her Instagram stories, playfully captioned one of the pictures, 'She took a few selfies,' revealing the charming side of her daughter.

    Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's selfies are cutest thing on internet [PICTURES] ATG

    This isn't the first time Priyanka has given glimpses into her family's life. On December 24th, she delighted fans by sharing images of Maltie Marie enjoying horse riding—a delightful pre-Christmas activity. The pictures, taken from Maltie's perspective, featured her in riding attire, complete with boots and a helmet, seated atop a horse.

    Prior to the equestrian adventure, Priyanka had shared festive moments from their pre-Christmas celebration, where she looked stunning in a white outfit while seated on her husband Nick Jonas' lap. The couple attended a holiday dinner hosted by Morgan Stewart McGraw, giving fans a peek into their joyous festivities.

    Known for her frequent updates on social media, Priyanka often shares adorable pictures of Maltie Marie and moments with Nick Jonas. The actress has garnered a massive fan following across various platforms, thanks to her genuine and engaging posts.

    Turning the spotlight to Priyanka Chopra's professional ventures, her recent projects include the American romantic comedy-drama 'Love Again,' where she starred alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Additionally, she headlined the action thriller spy series 'Citadel' alongside Richard Madden. The actress is gearing up for her next role in the action comedy 'Heads of State.'

    ALSO READ: Video: Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' for parents in Gaya; talks about Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya

    In Bollywood, Priyanka was last seen in 'The White Tiger' and 'The Sky Is Pink.' Fans eagerly await her appearance in Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated road movie, 'Jee Lee Zaraa,' where she is set to share the screen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' for parents in Gaya; talks about Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya RBA

    Video: Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' for parents in Gaya; talks about Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya

    Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer teaser gets certification; promo to release over Sankranti ATG

    Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer teaser gets certification; promo to release over Sankranti

    Merry Christmas review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film is a slow thriller with not so merry experience RKK

    Merry Christmas review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film is a slow thriller with not so merry experience

    Merry Christmas REVIEW: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a 'gripping' thriller, says netizens; Read ATG

    'Merry Christmas' Twitter REVIEW: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a 'gripping' thriller; Read more

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Sunny Leone speaks up against this emerging menace; asks victims to report ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Sunny Leone speaks up against this emerging menace; asks victims to report

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to rely on PM Modi for Kerala campaign anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to rely on PM Modi for Kerala campaign

    UNSC confirms death of Lashkar founder and Hafiz Saeed's deputy Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi

    UNSC confirms death of Lashkar founder and Hafiz Saeed's deputy Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi

    Video Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' for parents in Gaya; talks about Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya RBA

    Video: Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' for parents in Gaya; talks about Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya

    Karnataka: High school teacher suspended for alleged sexual harassment of female students at Yadgiri vkp

    Karnataka: High school teacher suspended for alleged sexual harassment of female students at Yadgiri

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple to enforce wedding restrictions during PM Modi's visit on January 17 rkn

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple to enforce wedding restrictions during PM Modi's visit on January 17

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon