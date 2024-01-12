Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Video: Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' for parents in Gaya; talks about Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya

    Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt visited Vishnupad Temple in Gaya on January 11 to perform pind daan for his parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt. He also talked about Ayodhya's Ram Temple inauguration.

    Video Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' for parents in Gaya; talks about Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    On January 11, Sanjay Dutt went to the Vishnupad Temple in Gaya, Bihar, to perform pind daan (a Hindu rite of paying reverence to one's ancestors) for his parents. A video of the actor praying is making the rounds on the Internet. Sanjay visited Vishnupad Temple to do pind daan to his parents and forefathers. Nargis, his mother, died in 1981. Sunil Dutt, his father, died in 2005.

    Later, on his way out, Sanjay Dutt was swarmed. He was also questioned on the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Responding to the Press

    Also Read: 'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan went through intense diet, training for sculpted body; Read more

    Sanjay Dutt was most recently seen in Thalapthy Vijay's 'Leo,' where he portrayed the antagonist. He appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster "Jawan." After performing prominent parts in Hindi films, Sanjay is now seen as the antagonist. He was lauded for his performance as Adheera in Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2'. He has a number of films scheduled for release in 2024.

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 update: 'You are a hell', says Mannara Chopra to Isha Malviya; Read on

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 9:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer teaser gets certification; promo to release over Sankranti ATG

    Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer teaser gets certification; promo to release over Sankranti

    Merry Christmas review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film is a slow thriller with not so merry experience RKK

    Merry Christmas review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film is a slow thriller with not so merry experience

    Merry Christmas REVIEW: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a 'gripping' thriller, says netizens; Read ATG

    'Merry Christmas' Twitter REVIEW: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a 'gripping' thriller; Read more

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Sunny Leone speaks up against this emerging menace; asks victims to report ATG

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Sunny Leone speaks up against this emerging menace; asks victims to report

    Main Atal Hoon': Is it a propaganda film? Here's what Pankaj Tripathi has to say about it ATG

    'Main Atal Hoon': Is it a propaganda film? Here's what Pankaj Tripathi has to say about it

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: High school teacher suspended for alleged sexual harassment of female students at Yadgiri vkp

    Karnataka: High school teacher suspended for alleged sexual harassment of female students at Yadgiri

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple to enforce wedding restrictions during PM Modi's visit on January 17 rkn

    Kerala: Guruvayur temple to enforce wedding restrictions during PM Modi's visit on January 17

    cricket JSCA's verdict: Ishan Kishan yet to confirm him participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season osf

    JSCA's verdict: Ishan Kishan yet to confirm his participation in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season

    Atal Setu: 7 things to know about India's longest sea bridge AJR

    Atal Setu: 7 things to know about India's longest sea bridge

    Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer teaser gets certification; promo to release over Sankranti ATG

    Kalki 2898 AD: Deepika Padukone, Prabhas starrer teaser gets certification; promo to release over Sankranti

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon