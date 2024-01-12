Video: Sanjay Dutt performs 'pind daan' for parents in Gaya; talks about Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt visited Vishnupad Temple in Gaya on January 11 to perform pind daan for his parents, Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt. He also talked about Ayodhya's Ram Temple inauguration.

On January 11, Sanjay Dutt went to the Vishnupad Temple in Gaya, Bihar, to perform pind daan (a Hindu rite of paying reverence to one's ancestors) for his parents. A video of the actor praying is making the rounds on the Internet. Sanjay visited Vishnupad Temple to do pind daan to his parents and forefathers. Nargis, his mother, died in 1981. Sunil Dutt, his father, died in 2005.

Later, on his way out, Sanjay Dutt was swarmed. He was also questioned on the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Responding to the Press

Sanjay Dutt was most recently seen in Thalapthy Vijay's 'Leo,' where he portrayed the antagonist. He appeared in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster "Jawan." After performing prominent parts in Hindi films, Sanjay is now seen as the antagonist. He was lauded for his performance as Adheera in Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2'. He has a number of films scheduled for release in 2024.

