    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate Christmas with daughter Malti Marie; share fun moments - Photos

    Priyanka Chopra offered a peek into her Christmas celebration with Nick Jonas, Malti, and friends. In the photos, she's seated on Nick's lap, sharing joyful moments with Malti

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

    Following a short break from social media, Priyanka Chopra hopped back on the platform this Saturday. She shared updates with her fans about what's been going on in her life, posting a bunch of pictures featuring her husband Nick Jonas, their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and some friends all in preparation for the forthcoming Christmas celebrations of 2023. 

    In the spirit of holiday joy and togetherness, the Chopra-Jonas family is seizing the moments with their near and dear ones, exemplified by Priyanka and Nick's recent joint appearance at an intimate dinner party. The actress took to her Instagram account to showcase snapshots from this soirée, where the first image captured her in a fit of laughter seated on Nick's lap. Priyanka looked stunning in white, and Nick kept it sharp with a black blazer and a sweater.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    The exclusive gathering was hosted by none other than Morgan Stewart McGraw at her opulent residence, with Priyanka extending gratitude for the hospitality through her social media posts. Morgan Stewart McGraw, in turn, offered a sneak peek into the lavish culinary spread that adorned the event, featuring delectable treats such as caviar, potato chips, tuna tartare, salad, steak, and an array of other gastronomic delights.

    This year marks Priyanka's fifth Christmas celebration with her husband, Nick, and her second with their precious daughter, Malti Marie. The actress shared endearing snapshots of Malti on a separate occasion, capturing the little one engrossed with her newly acquired BMW toy car. Priyanka accompanied these delightful pictures with a simple caption, "Lately," along with a folded hands emoji.

    On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has a multitude of projects in the pipeline, including "Head of States" alongside John Cena and "Jee Le Zaraa" in Bollywood, where she shares the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
