    'Neru': Mohanlal's filmmaker drops captivating theme song by Vishnu Shyam

    The Malayalam movie Neru, starring Mohanlal, hit theaters on Friday. The theme song of the movie is out now. Vishnu Shyam, a prominent young music director, has crafted the music for the film.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    The Malayalam movie Neru, starring Mohanlal, hit theaters on Friday. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph. The film features Mohanlal in the role of a lawyer. The movie has been well-received by audiences. Anaswara Rajan also plays a significant role in the film. Meanwhile, the makers have released the theme song of the film, earning praise from all quarters, including the actors involved.

     

    Vishnu Shyam, a prominent young music director, has crafted the music for the film. Marking his return after a significant hiatus, Mohanlal takes on the role of a lawyer in this courtroom drama. The film is produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Notably, this movie is a production of Aashirwad Cinemas following the success of "Drishyam 2." The screenplay for "Neru" is penned by Shanthi Mayadevi, who also portrayed the role of a lawyer in "Drishyam 2." The script was developed at the request of Shanti Jeethu, who is not only associated with the film industry but is also a lawyer in real life.

    The cast of "Neru" includes Mohanlal in the role of Advocate Vijayamohan, a special public prosecutor. Priyamani and Anaswara Rajan play significant roles, with Priyamani portraying Sara, a blind sculptor. The ensemble cast also features actors such as Siddique, Santhi Mayadevi, Jagadish, Sreedhanya, K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Sankar Induchoodan, Aditi Ravi, Nandhu, Haritha G. Nair, Mathew Varghese, Dinesh Prabhakar, Krishna Prabha, Harikrishnan, Kalesh Ramanand, Poojappura Radhakrishnan, Prashant Nair, Ramadevi, Resmi Anil, Kalabhavan Jinto, and Chef Pillai.
    The other crew includes Cinematography by Satheesh Kuruo and editing by V.S Vinayak, Production Design by Boban, Costume by Linta Jeethu and Makeup by Amal Chandran

    According to sources, Disney+ Hotstar has acquired the digital rights, and Aisanet has paid a significant sum for the film's satellite rights. The highly awaited film, produced by Anthony Perumbavoor and Santhy Anthony under Aashirvad Cinemas, brings together a skilled crew for its creation.

    Last Updated Dec 23, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
