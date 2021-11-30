  • Facebook
    Priyanka Chopra in floral, Nick Jonas in black all decked up at British Fashion Awards (Pictures)

     Priyanka Chopra looked striking in a head-to-toe in Richard Quinn's floral bodysuit at the British Fashion Awards 2021; take a look
     

    Priyanka Chopra in floral, Nick Jonas in black all decked up at British Fashion Awards (Pictures)
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 2:00 PM IST
    Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop singer Nick Jonas are making headlines again. The lovely and bubby couple were seen in their best at the British Fashion Awards 2021. Priyanka dressed in London-based designer Richard Quinn's label floral bodysuit checks all the boxes of fashion experts.

    On the other hand, Nick Jonas was dressed in black with a red pocket square and a similar colour vest. He was also seen flaunting bright red split-toe boots by Maison Margiela. The couple even served some PDA (public display of affection) moments on the red carpet and posing for the shutterbugs.

    Priyanka's attire for the award night was also one of the most talked-about with a corseted top featuring a plunging neckline, gathered bodice, tailored silhouette, coordinating belt, and a cropped length. She paired her jumpsuit with skin-tight boot pants, a speciality of the famous designer Quinn. The boots designed a total monotone moment that was both powerful and playful.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    Priyanka's makeup was on point with minimal to balance with her bright and all-floral gear. Her eyes were perfectly defined with catty eyeliner. PeeCee's lips had shapes of nude-brown, and her hair was done in an updo with her fringes falling on her pretty face. Priyanka also donned a Bulgari diamond necklace to up her style quotient.

    Also Read: Virgil Abloh no more: Priyanka Chopra to Justin Timberlake, celebs worldwide offer condolences

    Priyanka layered the outfit with a cape-like train, exaggerated coat shoulders and built-in gloves. The entire three-piece ensemble is recollective of the 60s fashion.

    Priyanka was recently seen doing a comedic monologue at the Jonas Brothers Family Roast currently streaming on Netflix. In the show, Priyanka graciously made fun of her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2021, 2:03 PM IST
