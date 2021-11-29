  • Facebook
    Virgil Abloh no more: Priyanka Chopra to Justin Timberlake, celebs worldwide offer condolences

    US fashion designer Virgil Abloh's unfortunate death at the peak of his career sent shockwaves worldwide; many Indian celebs came forward to express their grief and shock. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 8:01 AM IST
    November 28 will be now called the dark day in the fashion world. Yesterday, Off White's chief executive officer and founder Virgil Abloh passed away at 41 after battling cancer for years in secret.

    Virgil Abloh was one of the top US fashion designers, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, who died after battling melanoma, the fashion and luxury house's French owners LVMH announced the devastating news. 

    As soon as the statement from CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault about the news many celebrities worldwide started pouring in their condolences. Many Indian celebrities who love fashion like Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, also came forward to show their grief.

    Who is Virgil Abloh? 
    Abloh was the first black American artistic director of a top French fashion house, bringing streetwear such as hoodies and sneakers to the ramp. Abloh was appointed to be the creative director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection in 2018. It was reported that Abloh's parents had immigrated to the USA from Ghana.

    Abloh had spoken about environmental and many social issues while he was working with Louis Vuitton. Earlier this year, Abloh sent messages of anti-racism and anti-homophobia at his show in Paris. In 2012, Virgil founded his first label, Pyrex Vision. In 2013, Off-White was born, a high-living streetwear brand that won an audience through its attractive branding.

    Abloh was hailed by rival Italian fashion brand Gucci as an "immense inspiration to us all both as a designer and as a person. Gucci took to Twitter and wrote, "He will be deeply missed though his vision will live on through the trails that he blazed throughout his career."

