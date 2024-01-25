Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Preity Zinta to star alongside Sunny Deol in Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947? Here's what we know

    Preity Zinta, a Bollywood icon, may be making a comeback with Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947. Recent reports suggest she underwent a look test in Mumbai. Known for hit films like Kal Ho Na Ho, her return alongside Sunny Deol, under Aamir Khan's production, is eagerly awaited by fans

    Preity Zinta to star alongside Sunny Deol in Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947? Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 9:17 AM IST

    Preity Zinta is rumored to be making a comeback with Sunny Deol's upcoming film, Lahore 1947. Recently spotted in Mumbai, Preity was reportedly at a studio for a look test on January 24, igniting speculation about her return to the silver screen.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

    Wearing a stunning pastel pink salwar suit, Preity Zinta, known for her roles in hit films like Kal Ho Na Ho and Veer Zara, seemed to be gearing up for a significant role in Lahore 1947. Fans, who have eagerly awaited her return since she moved to Los Angeles post-marriage, might finally see her back in action.

    The actress has a history of successful collaborations with Sunny Deol in films like Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz, and Bhaiyaji Superhit. Sunny Deol, who made a triumphant return with Gadar 2 last year, has been roped in by Aamir Khan for Lahore 1947. Aamir Khan, co-producing the film, expressed interest in working with Sunny after the success of Gadar 2.

    Preity Zinta to star alongside Sunny Deol in Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947? Here's what we know ATG

    ALSO READ: 'Fighter' first review OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer is a 'King size entertainer'; Read more

    Sunny Deol shared the genesis of the project during an episode of Koffee With Karan 8, stating, "When Aamir Khan came to the success party of Gadar 2, he came to me and said that he wanted to meet me. I surprisingly asked myself what it was all about, and the next day we met, we discussed some ideas and possibilities for cooperation, and after the conclusion, we came to this project, and that’s how it happened."

    Preity Zinta, whose film Kal Ho Na Ho marked its 20th anniversary in 2023, took to social media to share her sentiments. She referred to the movie as the "saddest happy film" she ever worked on, indicating the deep emotional impact it had on her career.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 9:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Review: Is Mohanlal starrer worth your time; Check rkn

    Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Review: Is Mohanlal starrer worth your time? Check

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain parties with Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan post eviction [PICTURES] ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain parties with Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan post eviction [PICTURES]

    Fighter first review OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer is a 'King size entertainer'; Read more ATG

    'Fighter' first review OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan starrer is a 'King size entertainer'; Read more

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Why does Ankita Lokhande wish to check her house's CCTV recording? Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Why does Ankita Lokhande wish to check her house's CCTV recording? Read on

    First time in 1,250 years! Japan allows women to participate in 'Naked Man' festival, marking a cultural shift avv

    First time in 1,250 years! Japan allows women to participate in 'Naked Man' festival, marking a cultural shift

    Recent Stories

    Fort tour roadshow more A look at President Emmanuel Macron Republic Day guest India itinerary gcw

    Fort tour, roadshow & more: A look at President Emmanuel Macron's India itinerary

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ram Lalla's idol carved by another Kannadiga sculptor Ganesh Bhat revealed vkp

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ram Lalla idol carved by another Kannadiga sculptor Ganesh Bhat revealed

    National Tourism Day 2024: 7 UNESCO Heritage sites of North India ATG

    National Tourism Day 2024: 7 UNESCO Heritage sites of North India

    Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie: 6 reasons to watch Mohanlal's epic drama rkn

    Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie: 6 reasons to watch Mohanlal's epic drama

    Republic Day 2024 Traffic restrictions road closures and diversion in Delhi NCR Check full advisory gcw

    Republic Day 2024: Traffic restrictions, road closures and diversion in Delhi-NCR; Check full advisory

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon