Preity Zinta to star alongside Sunny Deol in Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947? Here's what we know

Preity Zinta, a Bollywood icon, may be making a comeback with Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947. Recent reports suggest she underwent a look test in Mumbai. Known for hit films like Kal Ho Na Ho, her return alongside Sunny Deol, under Aamir Khan's production, is eagerly awaited by fans

Preity Zinta is rumored to be making a comeback with Sunny Deol's upcoming film, Lahore 1947. Recently spotted in Mumbai, Preity was reportedly at a studio for a look test on January 24, igniting speculation about her return to the silver screen.

Wearing a stunning pastel pink salwar suit, Preity Zinta, known for her roles in hit films like Kal Ho Na Ho and Veer Zara, seemed to be gearing up for a significant role in Lahore 1947. Fans, who have eagerly awaited her return since she moved to Los Angeles post-marriage, might finally see her back in action.

The actress has a history of successful collaborations with Sunny Deol in films like Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Farz, and Bhaiyaji Superhit. Sunny Deol, who made a triumphant return with Gadar 2 last year, has been roped in by Aamir Khan for Lahore 1947. Aamir Khan, co-producing the film, expressed interest in working with Sunny after the success of Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol shared the genesis of the project during an episode of Koffee With Karan 8, stating, "When Aamir Khan came to the success party of Gadar 2, he came to me and said that he wanted to meet me. I surprisingly asked myself what it was all about, and the next day we met, we discussed some ideas and possibilities for cooperation, and after the conclusion, we came to this project, and that’s how it happened."

Preity Zinta, whose film Kal Ho Na Ho marked its 20th anniversary in 2023, took to social media to share her sentiments. She referred to the movie as the "saddest happy film" she ever worked on, indicating the deep emotional impact it had on her career.