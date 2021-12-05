  • Facebook
    (Video) Pregnant Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's W magazine cover LEAKED; check out netizens' reactions

    Cover for popular W magazine featuring Kylie Jenner, Travis Scoot and their daughter Stormi Webster has been leaked on social media; take a look

    Pregnant Kylie Jenner Travis Scott W magazine cover LEAKED RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 9:03 AM IST
    Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's W magazine cover that mag pulled the plug after the Astroworld incident, featuring Kylie Jenner and Travis Scoot has been leaked on social media In a video shared by a fan page where we can see the magazine cover features pregnant Kylie with Travis and their daughter Stormi Webster. In the video, we can see the person holding the copy of the W Magazine issue as they scan across the cover image. 

    In the cover, Kylie is seen wearing a yellow dress covering her baby bump. On the other hand, Travis is seated in a cream-coloured short-sleeve shirt to her left. The couple's daughter Stormi Webster is wearing a yellow dress like Kylie's sitting across the table.

    Also Read: Travis Scott Concert: Over 125 fans file $750 million lawsuit against the rapper for Astroworld tragedy

    If you look closely, it looks like Travis is trying to listen to his unborn child's heartbeat. It was reported that Travis, Kylie and W Magazine decided amicably not to run the mag cover.

    According to reports, W insider told Page Six that the magazine's editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website. Still, the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks. Also, post-Astroworld tragedy, the interview of the couple and cover lines seem inappropriate, said the W insider.

    Social media users started reacting to the video as soon as the video was out, "Why does Travis look photoshopped?" Another said, "The whole picture looks weird.. where's her tummy?" Another remarked, "They clearly weren't in the same room for this." "Is it just me or does it look as if they photoshop Travis on the cover pic lol," signed a user. 

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 9:04 AM IST
