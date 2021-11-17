Travis Scott Concert: Over 125 fans file $750 million lawsuit against the rapper for Astroworld tragedy

The lawsuit has alleged Scott and the festival's organisers of 'gross negligence. The suit has also named Epic Records Drake as one of the defendants.

Over 125 fans of American rapper Travis Scott have filed a lawsuit of $750 million against him for the tragic Astroworld episode that left at least 10 dead and hundreds injured. The Astroworld tragedy had taken place earlier this month.

A Houston attorney, Tony Buzbee filed the suit against Scott. He was previously representing at least 35 victims of the concert and has accused Scott and the organisers of the festival of ‘gross negligence’ that caused a crowd surge at the concert held on November 5.

Buzbee has also named Epic Records Drake, Live Nation and Apple as defendants in the suit for their involvement in the festival. If reports are to be believed, Buzbee may file another suit with over 100 plaintiffs in the coming days. Among those that Buzbee is representing, is 21-year-old victim Axel Acosta who lost his life at the concert.

There have been accusations pressed against Scott and the organisers that not enough safety measurements were taken at the concert to protect the attendees. During the concert when the crowd surge had begun, Scott was seen stopping for a while but continued performing later.

The Astroworld festival was to be held on two days - November 5, and November 6, however, after the tragic incident, the concert was called off the other day. Among those who lost their lives was Rudy Pena, a young budding American footballer. At least 17 people were rushed to the hospital immediately from the concert, of which 11 were said to have had a cardiac arrest.

Kim Kardashian had recently reacted to the Astroworld tragedy, saying that both Scott and Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner are heartbroken with the incident. Kim’s estranged husband, Kayne West had also dedicated his Sunday service to pay a tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragedy. Meanwhile, there are also talks that ever since the incident, the popular W Magazine is constantly trying hard to put its next issue off the shelves which features Kylie Jenner and Scott on the cover page.