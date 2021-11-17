  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Travis Scott Concert: Over 125 fans file $750 million lawsuit against the rapper for Astroworld tragedy

    The lawsuit has alleged Scott and the festival's organisers of 'gross negligence. The suit has also named Epic Records Drake as one of the defendants.

    Travis Scott Concert: Over 125 fans file $750 million lawsuit against the rapper for Astroworld tragedy drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 12:29 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Over 125 fans of American rapper Travis Scott have filed a lawsuit of $750 million against him for the tragic Astroworld episode that left at least 10 dead and hundreds injured. The Astroworld tragedy had taken place earlier this month. 

    A Houston attorney, Tony Buzbee filed the suit against Scott. He was previously representing at least 35 victims of the concert and has accused Scott and the organisers of the festival of ‘gross negligence’ that caused a crowd surge at the concert held on November 5.

    Buzbee has also named Epic Records Drake, Live Nation and Apple as defendants in the suit for their involvement in the festival. If reports are to be believed, Buzbee may file another suit with over 100 plaintiffs in the coming days. Among those that Buzbee is representing, is 21-year-old victim Axel Acosta who lost his life at the concert.

    ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian reacts to Astroworld tragedy; here is what she has to say
     
    There have been accusations pressed against Scott and the organisers that not enough safety measurements were taken at the concert to protect the attendees. During the concert when the crowd surge had begun, Scott was seen stopping for a while but continued performing later.

    The Astroworld festival was to be held on two days - November 5, and November 6, however, after the tragic incident, the concert was called off the other day. Among those who lost their lives was Rudy Pena, a young budding American footballer. At least 17 people were rushed to the hospital immediately from the concert, of which 11 were said to have had a cardiac arrest.

    ALSO READ: Travis Scott Concert: At least 8 dead due to crowd surge in Texas; several injured

    Kim Kardashian had recently reacted to the Astroworld tragedy, saying that both Scott and Kim’s sister Kylie Jenner are heartbroken with the incident. Kim’s estranged husband, Kayne West had also dedicated his Sunday service to pay a tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragedy. Meanwhile, there are also talks that ever since the incident, the popular W Magazine is constantly trying hard to put its next issue off the shelves which features Kylie Jenner and Scott on the cover page.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vir Das and his controversies; 5 times he landed in a soup for his jokes drb

    Vir Das and his controversies; 5 times he landed in a soup for his jokes

    Comedian Vir Das encounters two Indias after Kennedy Centre monologue video

    Comedian Vir Das encounters two Indias after Kennedy Centre monologue video

    Spider Man No Way Home Multiverse of villains unleashed in new trailer drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Multiverse of villains unleashed in new trailer

    Shamita Shetty's popular diet in Bigg Boss 15 was this one, check out SCJ

    Shamita Shetty's popular diet in Bigg Boss 15 was this one, check out

    BTS Twitter handle gets suspended, check out fan reactions SCJ

    BTS Twitter handle gets suspended, check out fan reactions

    Recent Stories

    ISRO uses evasive manoeuvre to prevent collision between Chandrayaan 2 NASA Lunar Orbiter gcw

    ISRO uses evasive manoeuvre to prevent collision between Chandrayaan-2 and NASA's Lunar Orbiter

    BRO bags Guinness World Records certificate for building road at 19024 ft in Ladakh gcw

    BRO bags Guinness World Records certificate for building road at 19,024 ft in Ladakh

    Kartarpur Corridor reopens norms to be followed how to book for pilgrimage gcw

    As Kartarpur Corridor reopens; take a look at norms to be followed & how to book for pilgrimage

    Vir Das and his controversies; 5 times he landed in a soup for his jokes drb

    Vir Das and his controversies; 5 times he landed in a soup for his jokes

    Setback for Congress in J&K leaders close to Ghulam Nabi Azad quit

    Setback for Congress in J&K; leaders close to Ghulam Nabi Azad quit

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon