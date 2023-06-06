Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz shares sun-kissed pictures and flaunts baby bump in recent post, check them out

    First-time mother Ileana D'Cruz is expecting a kid soon. The actress frequently posts images and videos of her pregnancy journey. She also recently posted pictures and videos from the beach.
     

    Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz shares sun-kissed pictures and flaunts baby bump in recent post, check them out
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    Since announcing her pregnancy, Ileana D'Cruz has been fairly active on social media. The actress from Rustom occasionally posts intriguing updates from her pregnancy journals. Ileana's pregnancy updates have piqued fans' interest in a variety of ways, including by displaying her growing baby belly and discussing the baby's unwillingness to sleep. The actress has been up to something with her little nugget that she has always cherished. She is at the beach enjoying the weather. On her Instagram stories, the actress posted a video and several images.

    ALSO READ: Mommy-to-be Ileana D'Cruz drops stunning babymoon photos amid ongoing engagement rumours

    Ileana uploaded a few pictures on Instagram stories. Initially, we see her legs. She is showing off her sandy toes and gloats about having a joyful heart after spending the day at the beach. The second is a video of the beach and the gentle shoreline waves. Ileana is shown soaking up some sunshine in the third image. A video and pictures have gone viral.

    Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz shares sun-kissed pictures and flaunts baby bump in recent post, check them out

    The actress captioned the post: "Soaked up some lovely sunshine," "Think baby nugget loved it too," with a blue heart emoticon. Ileana is dressed in a yellow bikini and printed sunglasses.

    Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz shares sun-kissed pictures and flaunts baby bump in recent post, check them out

    Ileana D'Cruz posted a few images to her Instagram stories a few days ago from her date night, as it appeared from the post. The actress uploaded a photo of their hands but did not identify the guy she went out with. Their fingers also had rings on them. It sparked rumours about whether the actress and her reported beau Sebastian Laurent Michel got engaged. It has been suggested that Ileana D'Cruz and Sebastian are dating. Sebastian is a model with a base in London, according to sources, and he is Katrina Kaif's brother. Ileana has kept most of her recent personal life private.\

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla HOT photos: Bhojpuri actress startles fans with curvy body in black polka-dotted bikini

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
