Prabhas suffers ankle injury, skips 'Kalki 2898 AD' promotions in Japan

Prabhas, who is filming Hanu Raghavapudi's film, recently hurt himself. He apologised to Japanese supporters for missing Kalki 2898 AD promotions. The dystopian sci-fi action picture will hit Japan on January 3, 2025. 

Prabhas suffers ankle injury, skips 'Kalki 2898 AD' promotions in Japan RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 2:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

Prabhas, a South superstar who is busy shooting his future film, recently hurt himself. He also apologised to his Japanese supporters for missing the Kalki 2898 AD promotions. The dystopian sci-fi action film will be released in Japan on January 3, 2025.

According to media sources, Prabhas' letter to his admirers, in which he revealed his ankle ailment, has made the rounds on social media.

The remark said, "Thank you for always showing so much affection to me and my work. I had been looking forward to seeing Japan for a long time. However, I'm sad to announce that I hurt my ankle while filming and was unable to attend."

Also Read: Keerthy to Genelia: 5 Celebs who slayed in Christian wedding gown

The actor continued, "Our distributor Twin has been tremendously helpful, and we are appreciative for all of their efforts in preparing 'Kalki 2898-AD' for release on Friday, January 3rd. "I hope to see you soon."

Prabhas is presently filming Hanu Raghavapudi's project, provisionally named Fauji. The film also stars Iman Esmail, also known as Imanvi. The film is a historical drama set around the time of Subhash Chandra Bose. It is based on the Razakar movement and takes place in the 1940s.

Also Read: (PHOTOS) Suhana Khan's 8 stylish hairstyles for casual outings

According to sources, Prabhas would portray a soldier in the pre-Independence British Army.

There had been talk that Mrunal Thakur might portray the female lead in the film, but she clarified on social media that she is not involved in the production. The film also features legendary actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

They do not have guidance: Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood 'orphaned' as Kapoor family visits PM Modi RBA

'They do not have guidance': Kangana Ranaut calls Bollywood 'orphaned' as Kapoor family visits PM Modi

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra pushes Rajat Dalal into pool, escalating tensions in the house [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra pushes Rajat Dalal into pool, escalating tensions in the house [WATCH]

PHOTOS Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy pre-Christmas celebration with daughter Malti Marie RBA

PHOTOS: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy pre-Christmas celebration with daughter Malti Marie

Trisha's PHOTO with Atlee and Kalyani Priyadarshan goes viral from Keerthy Suresh's wedding NTI

Trisha’s PHOTO with Atlee and Kalyani Priyadarshan goes viral from Keerthy Suresh’s wedding

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra after his wife's wake-up call [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra after his wife’s wake-up call [WATCH]

Recent Stories

WhatsApp update: GOOD news for iOS users as you will soon get dialer to make it easy for calls gcw

WhatsApp update: GOOD news for iOS users as you will soon get dialer to make it easy for calls

Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan LEAKED photos: Pakistani actress REVEALS what she felt that moment RBA

Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan LEAKED photos: Pakistani actress REVEALS what she felt that moment

On camera, couple caught kissing, indulging in PDA at Kolkata metro station, viral clip sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

On camera, couple caught kissing, indulging in PDA at Kolkata metro station, viral clip sparks outrage (WATCH)

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation vkp

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation

Pushpa 2 to Bahubali 2: 10 films with highest 2nd Monday collection ATG

Pushpa 2 to Bahubali 2: 10 films with highest 2nd Monday collection

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon