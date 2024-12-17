Prabhas suffers ankle injury, skips 'Kalki 2898 AD' promotions in Japan

Prabhas, who is filming Hanu Raghavapudi's film, recently hurt himself. He apologised to Japanese supporters for missing Kalki 2898 AD promotions. The dystopian sci-fi action picture will hit Japan on January 3, 2025.

Prabhas, a South superstar who is busy shooting his future film, recently hurt himself. He also apologised to his Japanese supporters for missing the Kalki 2898 AD promotions. The dystopian sci-fi action film will be released in Japan on January 3, 2025.

According to media sources, Prabhas' letter to his admirers, in which he revealed his ankle ailment, has made the rounds on social media.

The remark said, "Thank you for always showing so much affection to me and my work. I had been looking forward to seeing Japan for a long time. However, I'm sad to announce that I hurt my ankle while filming and was unable to attend."

#Prabhas injured during filming. Will skip promoting #Kalki2898AD in Japan.



Wishing him a quick recovery. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/QiDqMh33QU — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) December 16, 2024

The actor continued, "Our distributor Twin has been tremendously helpful, and we are appreciative for all of their efforts in preparing 'Kalki 2898-AD' for release on Friday, January 3rd. "I hope to see you soon."

Prabhas is presently filming Hanu Raghavapudi's project, provisionally named Fauji. The film also stars Iman Esmail, also known as Imanvi. The film is a historical drama set around the time of Subhash Chandra Bose. It is based on the Razakar movement and takes place in the 1940s.

According to sources, Prabhas would portray a soldier in the pre-Independence British Army.

There had been talk that Mrunal Thakur might portray the female lead in the film, but she clarified on social media that she is not involved in the production. The film also features legendary actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada.

