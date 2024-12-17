Keerthy to Genelia: 5 Celebs who slayed in Christian wedding gown

Entertainment
Genelia wore a graceful full-length white gown for her church wedding with Riteish, while he looked dashing in a classic black suit and bow tie.
Keerthy Suresh chose a stunning white halter-neck lace Zuhair Murad gown for her Christian wedding with her long-term partner, exuding elegance and grace.
Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a breathtaking Ralph Lauren hand-embroidered gown, with a showstopping 75-foot-long tulle veil adding extra glamour to her special day.
Asin opted for a simple yet chic off-shoulder wedding gown paired with a delicate tulle veil for her 2016 wedding, showcasing timeless elegance and beauty.
Samantha stunned in a regal V-neck gown by designer Kresha Bajaj for her wedding to Naga Chaitanya, radiating princess-like beauty and elegance.
(PHOTOS) Suhana Khan's 8 stylish hairstyles for casual outings
John Abraham birthday: Dhoom to Pathaan; 7 best movies of the actor
Inside 'Pathaan' actor John Abraham's Mumbai Penthouse | PHOTOS
Riteish Deshmukh Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of star