Entertainment

Keerthy to Genelia: 5 Celebs who slayed in Christian wedding gown

Image credits: insta

Genelia D'souza

Genelia wore a graceful full-length white gown for her church wedding with Riteish, while he looked dashing in a classic black suit and bow tie.

 

Image credits: instagram

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh chose a stunning white halter-neck lace Zuhair Murad gown for her Christian wedding with her long-term partner, exuding elegance and grace.

 

Image credits: instagram.com/keerthysureshofficial

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a breathtaking Ralph Lauren hand-embroidered gown, with a showstopping 75-foot-long tulle veil adding extra glamour to her special day.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Asin

Asin opted for a simple yet chic off-shoulder wedding gown paired with a delicate tulle veil for her 2016 wedding, showcasing timeless elegance and beauty.

Image credits: instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha stunned in a regal V-neck gown by designer Kresha Bajaj for her wedding to Naga Chaitanya, radiating princess-like beauty and elegance.

 

Image credits: Instagram

