Entertainment
When in doubt, make a high pony! It will instantly add glamour to any casual look. You can create a high ponytail hairstyle like Suhana.
If you want to add something new to your casual look, then part your hair from the middle and make a sleek low bun hairstyle like this. This will make you look glam.
If you are tired of regular hairstyles, then you can also choose a double braid sporty hairstyle like Suhana. It is the best choice to keep your look minimal.
If you want to keep your look simple and stunning like Suhana, then you can also choose a bangs with messy bun hairstyle. This will give you an amazing look.
Next time you step out, style your hair with soft wavy curls. Try to give a look according to which parting suits your face the most.
Tying your hair in a high ponytail is the best option. It is chic, comfortable, and will add to a casual dress look. This will give you a chic look like Suhana on a saree.
You can also make a floral low bun hairstyle like this by parting your hair from the middle. This will look great on sarees, lehengas, and ethnic salwar suits.
Nothing is more beautiful than straight, open hair. If you want to keep your look simple and stunning, like Suhana, choose a half-clutch curl hairstyle like this.
