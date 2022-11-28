Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhas bonds with Suriya over delicious home-cooked food; here's what Jai Bhim has to say

    Suriya was blown away by Prabhas' generosity and described how he enjoyed tasty home-cooked cuisine from Baahubali star

    Prabhas bonds with Suriya over delicious home-cooked food; here's what Jai Bhim has to say RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 4:25 PM IST

    Prabhas, an all-Indian celebrity, is known for providing his co-stars with wonderful home-cooked meals. Whether pampering Shruti Haasan on the Salaar set or providing Amitabh Bachchan with home-cooked meals while filming Project K, Prabhas has always won his co-stars over with his warmth and compassion.

    When the actor never misses an opportunity to show his affection to his crew and co-stars, Suriya recently had the good fortune to experience the same gesture while they were on set. Suriya was heard talking about how shocked he was when Prabhas invited him over for supper and brought food from his house during an interview.

    Also Read: Gautham Karthik, Manjima Mohan are married now; wedding held in Chennai- see pictures

    He shared, "We met in the film city; casually, he mentioned, 'I will wait sir, for dinner tonight; we will have dinner together. My shooting from 6 O Clock happened to become 8, then 10, and almost till 11:30 and I thought ok, formerly I say assume dinner, It's hotel dinner or it will come from the production mess. I will keep meeting Prabhas; maybe tomorrow I can say sorry to him. Then I was walking in the corridor, and his door was opened, and he came out and said 'Sir, I am ready, you take a shower' and I was shocked. It was 11:30 in the night, he didn't have dinner, and he was waiting for me and food was there from his house, he has made his mother cook. I never had such a nice Biryani."

    Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Nykaa's founder Falguni Nayar attend wedding in Jodhpur; pictures go viral

    Prabhas will be seen in Salaar, which is scheduled for release in 2023, in the meanwhile. Additionally, there is Adipurush, in which Prabhas will appear with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, "Project K," starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, and "Spirit" by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nithya Menen on Breathe Into the Shadows Season 2 With good content comes great responsibility RBA

    Nithya Menen on Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2: “With good content comes great responsibility”

    Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty hits the gym after recovering from her leg injury- WATCH VIDEO RBA

    Monday Motivation: Shilpa Shetty hits the gym after recovering from her leg injury- WATCH VIDEO

    Gautham Karthik, Manjima Mohan are married now; wedding held in Chennai- see pictures RBA

    Gautham Karthik, Manjima Mohan are married now; wedding held in Chennai- see pictures

    Bhediya star Varun Dhawan spotted outside theatres asked fans, 'Film Aachi Lagi Aapko', here's what they said

    Bhediya star Varun Dhawan outside theatres asked fans, 'Film Aachi Lagi Aapko', here's what they said-WATCH

    Kim Kardashian on Balenciaga controversy: 'Disgusted and shaken by the disturbing images' RBA

    Kim Kardashian on Balenciaga controversy: 'Disgusted and shaken by the disturbing images'

    Recent Stories

    Delhi murder: Police discover weapons used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop Shraddha's body - adt

    Delhi murder: Police discover weapons used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop Shraddha's body

    BJP spends crores to spoil my image Rahul Gandhi slams saffron party in poll-bound Gujarat AJR

    'BJP spends crores to spoil my image...': Rahul Gandhi slams saffron party in poll-bound Gujarat

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD romance in 'Naina Karata Nihora' is going viral RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's BOLD romance in 'Naina Karata Nihora' is going viral

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: Do not forget for a second the journey that made you a world football idol - Ronaldo to Neymar-ayh

    Qatar 2022: 'Don't forget for a second the journey that made you a world football idol' - Ronaldo to Neymar

    Study reveals nearly 86% of men from West Bengal run risk of infertility, highest in country: Report AJR

    Study reveals nearly 86% of men from West Bengal run risk of infertility, highest in country: Report

    Recent Videos

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon