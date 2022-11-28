Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gautham Karthik, Manjima Mohan are married now; wedding held in Chennai- see pictures

    The wedding of Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan took place in Chennai today, November 28. The two have been dating for three years. Check out their first photos as husband and wife

    Gautham Karthik, Manjima Mohan are married now; wedding held in Chennai- see pictures RBA
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

    Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik, co-stars of the Devarattam film, have officially exchanged wedding vows today, November 28. The pair posted their first photo together as husband and wife on social media as they begin a new chapter in their lives. The actress captioned the image she shared on Instagram, "Now and forever."

    The wedding was held in Chennai in front of their family members and friends. The couple has chosen to cancel the reception and keep the wedding a private affair. For the past three years, they have been in a committed relationship.

    Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik paired in green attire for their pre-wedding picture session before their lavish wedding. The photos from the shoot quickly gained popularity on social media. 

    Gautham and Manjima chose to hand-make the invitations they would send to their friends and family for their wedding. The two successfully kept their relationship secret for the first several years. But in 2021, rumours about their relationship and upcoming nuptials began circulating.

    Gautham Karthik, Manjima Mohan are married now; wedding held in Chennai- see pictures RBA

     

    On the Devarattam set in 2019, Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik got to know one another. They first became the best of friends. However, Gautham decided to marry her and move their love further. After the actress accepted his proposal two days later, there was no turning back.


    The duo made their Instagram romance official on October 31. The next two films in which Gautham Karthik will appear are 1947 and Pathu Thala. Manjima Mohan will return to work after her wedding 

     

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 12:29 PM IST
