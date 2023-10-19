Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Prabhas birthday celebration: Andhra Pradesh fans conduct bike rally (Watch video)

    Prabhas will turn a year old on October 23, 2023. 

    Prabhas birthday celebration: Andhra Pradesh fans conduct bike rally (Watch video)
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

    Actor Prabhas' is all set to turn a year older on October 23 and ahead of his birthday, his fans have organized a bike rally. His fans in Andhra Pradesh. Five days before his birthday the crowds have brought craziness and excitement to the streets, where they have staged a massive demonstration ahead of the birthday week. Before the birthday celebration, fans took banners, cutouts, and posters of Prabhas and danced with the DJ.

    The craziness and excitement among fans on Prabhas' birthday attest to the adage that people adore and adore the celebrity. There is no doubt that the 'Bahubali' star has a huge fan base and is loved by many. 

    Meanwhile, the pan India Superstar will be seen in the much-anticipated 'Part 1 of Salaar: Ceasefire' which will be released soon. He is also working on the sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 A.D.' and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

