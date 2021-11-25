  • Facebook
    Pooja Hegde does scuba diving in a monokini, finds 'Nemo' [PHOTOS]

    South actress Pooja Hegde had the best time of her life at the Maldives. Don't believe us? Check out the recent photos, which are proof of the same. On the professional front, Pooja has wrapped up the shooting of Beast, which has Thalapathy Vijay.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 25, 2021, 8:22 AM IST
    It was yesterday when actress Pooja Hegde made the decision to releasing some throwback photos from her Maldives diaries. The actress had gone for scuba diving, and guess whom she had met there? Did she meet a shark? The answer is no. 

    The actress found Nemo, and we were stunned. The photos are proof of the same. She is seen looking at the clownfish with happiness. She had written a caption that read, "He and his friends were cuties".  We can all relate to the South actress here. Who is not a fan of the 2003 film Finding Nemo? Check out her photos from her underwater time.

    It looks like the actress had a good time in the Maldives. The proof of the same is her Instagram handle. After landing on the island country, the actress was seen enjoying a lavish breakfast in the pool. The floating tray looked yummy. Her caption stole the limelight as she had written, "Just an ordinary girl looking for extraordinary experiences." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

    She was also dancing in a bikini. The actress was 'vibin and thrivin'. She had taken to social media to post photos and videos from her vacation. One can clearly see that the actress is enjoying dancing to pop music in a bikini while holidaying in the island country. She is undoubtedly enjoying her life to the fullest and is on a break from her professional commitments. She has been moving places to complete the shooting of her big-budget movies.

    The actress later posted photos that set her mood for her date night. She was later seen setting her 'tropical thunder' moment as she had taken a tour of the island nation. On the professional front, Pooja has wrapped up the shooting of Beast, which has Thalapathy Vijay. She will soon start with the shooting of her next movie with Mahesh Babu and Trivikram.

