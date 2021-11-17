  • Facebook
    Thalapathy Vijay's residence receives bomb threat: Report

    Thalapathy Vijay has been threatened. Check out to know the complete report. On the work front, it is being reported that after completing the shooting of Beast, Vijay will be shooting Thalapathy 66.
     

    Thalapathy Vijay's residence receives bomb threat: Report
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 10:59 PM IST
    The Tamil Nadu police have arrested a 27-year-old man who had reportedly threatened Thalapathy Vijay that he would blow up his home. The actor was threatened twice. The last threat had come on Monday. The cops and the anti-bomb squad had reached the place of the actor to understand the sensitive situation. A case was registered because Vijay's manager had issued a complaint. It is being reported that the person arrested had previously threatened to blow the residence of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

    The police official had said that the same person had made a threat call to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin (MK Stalin), opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (Edappadi K. Palaniswami) and stars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar. The name of the accused is Bhuvaneshwaran, and he has been giving these threats to big stars via fake calls. He is mentally unstable.  

    Although the  Bomb Detective and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a sniffer dog team could not find the bomb. The police officials had also sent a team to search the culprit and later arrested the 27-year-old. 

    On the work front, it is being reported that Vijay after completing the shooting of Beast, will be shooting Thalapathy 66. The film is being directed by Dil Raju, which is a bilingual movie. Reportedly, Prabhu Deva will choreograph some songs. Vijay had announced the film with director Vamshi Paidipally, and the film will be shot early next year. Vijay reportedly had requested Prabhu Deva to choreograph the dance moves for tow of his songs in the movie. The actor has acted in Prabhu Deva's film Pokkiri and Villu, although Pokkiri was a blockbuster hit. Prabhu Deva and Vijay had also swayed together in the opening song of the film which was enjoyed by their fans. Now Vijay has again requested Prabhu Deva, as the movie marks his entry into the Telugu industry.

