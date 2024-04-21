Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Police complaint against Thalapathy Vijay as social activist claims the actor caused disruption while voting

    It is reported that a social activist filed a police complaint against Thalapathy Vijay for causing disruption and inconvenience to the public while voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha general election.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    As the first phase of the Lok Sabha 2024 general elections began in Tamil Nadu, several well-known actors were spotted voting in various constituencies. Actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay, well known as Thalapathy, drew everyone's attention when he arrived to vote. There have been claims that a police case has been launched against the actor. 

    The police case against Thalapathy Vijay

    Joseph Vijay suspended production on the film GOAT (The Greatest of All Time) and traveled to India to vote in Tamil Nadu's Neelankarai polling booth. According to IndiaGlitz, a social activist filed a police complaint for causing disruption and inconvenience to the public while voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha general election. It is also said that Vijay came to vote and brought more than 200 others with him, resulting in a chaotic situation at the polling station in Neelankarai, Tamil Nadu. However, it is vital to note that there has been no official statement confirming the news, and the actor's spokesperson has not replied to the claims.

    The big crowd that gathered around Vijay while voting highlights the importance of better crowd control methods for superstars. There were other videos on social media showing Vijay being swarmed at the polling booth despite having considerable security around him.

    It is worth noting that Vijay had previously been reported to the police. Following the release of the hit single 'Whistle Podu', a social activist filed a complaint with the DCP about the song's promotion of drugs and alcoholism because the warning message was not shown in the musical video. It should be emphasized that there has been no comment from the actor's representative.

