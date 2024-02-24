'Poacher': Alia Bhatt celebrates crime-drama topping Indian charts with cat Edward; Read

Alia Bhatt celebrates the success of 'Poacher,' a crime drama series she executive produced, expressing gratitude for its reception. She is also co-producing Vasan Bala's 'Jigra' alongside Karan Johar

Alia Bhatt, one of Bollywood's leading actresses, has expanded her horizon into production, recently celebrating the success of the crime drama web series 'Poacher' on social media. Serving as its executive producer, Bhatt expressed her excitement and gratitude for the love the show has garnered.

Taking to her Instagram handle on February 24th, Bhatt shared a heartwarming picture of herself with her cat Edward, with a backdrop displaying all the episodes of 'Poacher' on the streaming platform. In her caption, she expressed her thrill at the series achieving the top spot in India within a day of its release, inviting fans to watch it on @primevideoin if they haven't already.

Directed by Richie Mehta, known for his Emmy Award-winning series 'Delhi Crime,' 'Poacher' is based on true events surrounding poaching activities in India. The series boasts a talented cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, and Snoop Dinesh, with Bhatt serving as an executive producer. 'Poacher' premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 23rd.

Bhatt shared insights into her approach to producing films and shows, emphasizing the importance of fitting the part when deciding whether to act in a project. She mentioned her involvement in various projects where she sees other actors fitting certain roles better than herself.

Previously, Bhatt had taken to Instagram to praise 'Poacher,' describing it as one of the best shows she's seen in a long time. She expressed gratitude for being associated with such powerful storytelling that leaves a lasting impact on the audience.

On the acting front, Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's romantic drama film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,' which received critical acclaim and commercial success. Additionally, she made her Hollywood debut with 'Heart of Stone' alongside Gal Gadot. Currently, Bhatt is working on Vasan Bala's 'Jigra,' which she is co-producing with Karan Johar. The team recently wrapped up shooting for the film.