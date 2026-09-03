Veteran actress Kalpana Iyer, 70, penned an Instagram note about seeking work in Bollywood. She stated that she wants to continue working but expects 'decency and respect,' urging industry professionals to be upfront about casting decisions.

Actress expects 'decency and respect'

Veteran actress Kalpana Iyer, who has been looking for work in Bollywood at the age of 70, has opened up about her experiences with people from the industry. In a recent post, Iyer said she wants to continue working but expects “decency and respect” from those who approach her for projects. Iyer shared a long note on Instagram, speaking about her efforts to find work. In her post, the actress said she does not expect to be treated like “some diva” but wants people to be upfront with her if a project does not work out. “I have been trying hard to be decent about everything and not get upset about things over which I have no control but it’s not fair to me to be honest because I want to do Everything that comes my way and I don’t want to be treated like Some DIVA but I expect Decency and Respect that is not asking for too much.”

The actress also said she understands that the industry has changed and people may have their own choices when it comes to casting. However, she said being informed about a decision would help her understand the situation and even “make Changes” if needed. “I don’t expect Everything to work out because it’s a New World Order and I’m sensible enough to know that Times have Changed and People will have their Own Rules and Agenda and I May not be The Person they want to Support but I’m Human and I’m not asking for any Sympathy or Special Treatment.” “I want Work fair and Square and if you Contact me I am Grateful but if it is not Happening Tell me, Inform me, ask me and I will try to understand and Maybe I will try to make Changes and offer Alternatives,” she added.

Iyer further requested casting professionals and others in the industry not to make assumptions about her without speaking to her. She said she would be willing to consider alternatives if she was approached directly. “You Never Know…It will Work for You and Me . Please Don’t Presume or Assume Just Ask Me and I’ll be Happy and Thankful. I am naming no one Person or Any One in Particular because That is not What This Post Is About. It is about a 70 year old Saying BE FAIR and DECENT and I Think I Can Expect This From You.”

A look at Kalpana Iyer's career

Iyer is a veteran Hindi film actress, singer and former model. She was the first runner-up at Femina Miss India 1978 and later represented India at Miss World. She made her film debut with ‘Manokamna’ and went on to appear in films including ‘Lootmaar,’ ‘Pyaara Dushman,’ ‘Kudrat,’ ‘Wardat,’ ‘Armaan,’ ‘Satte Pe Satta,’ ‘Disco Dancer,’ ‘Chor Police,’ ‘Zakhmi Aurat,’ ‘Laadla,’ ‘Anjaam,’ ‘Raja Hindustani’ and ‘Hum Saath-Saath Hain.’

Iyer, who has appeared in more than 100 films, is also remembered for her dance performances, especially the popular song ‘Rambha Ho’ from Armaan (1981).