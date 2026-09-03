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Trisha Krishnan Ends Quitting Films Rumours Announces New Psychological Thriller Shot in London
Trisha has finally addressed the ongoing rumours about her quitting films, putting her fans’ concerns to rest. The actress has made it clear that she has no plans to leave the industry anytime soon.
South India's 'Kundavai', Trisha Krishnan, is making headlines again. As September began, she dropped some hot news straight from the streets of London. Trisha, who is always trending on social media, has started a new innings with a big surprise for her fans. This announcement finally puts a full stop to all the rumours about her quitting films and not signing new projects.
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