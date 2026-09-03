3 5 Image Credit : X

Raja Krishna Menon, who directed films like Akshay Kumar's 'Airlift' and Saif Ali Khan's 'Chef', is calling the shots for this movie. It's his first Tamil film and also his first psychological horror. The team is quietly shooting the film right now in the foggy city of London. That's why Trisha is camped out there. Everyone expects the mystery, horror, and suspense-filled scenes to really impress the audience.