Photos: Salman Khan at Joy Wards: Tiger star poses with Hollywood actor Anthony Hopkins

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Saudi Arabia award event photo with Anthony Hopkins goes viral. Salman was seen sporting a lavender shirt with grey formals.

Salman Khan's fame crossed borders. He is renowned in India and beyond. After his photo with Anthony Hopkins went viral, Salman Khan gained attention. The iconic moment took place at an award show in Saudi Arabia.

Salman Khan and Anthony Hopkins, an Oscar-winning actor known for his decades of spectacular performances, meet in the photo. The Salmahi fan page on X posted the photo. The snapshot shows Salman sporting a purple shirt with grey formals. Anthony Hopkins wears a black formal.

Salman Khan attended the Joy Wards Event in Saudi Arabia. Alia Bhatt was also honoured at the same event. An actress's video is also viral. She looks beautiful in a red-blue saree.

As mentioned in Hindustan Times, while accepting the award, she said, “It’s a privilege to be here in this nation, the nation that is currently doing so much to unite us all and bring us all under one roof in the name of cinema. It doesn’t happen very often where countless talents from the West, and East come together under one roof and celebrate each other. So thank you for making this happen.”

Last, Salman Khan appeared in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The third Tiger picture was a smash at the movie office. Emraan Hashmi was a villain and was praised.

Vishnuvardhan will direct Salman Khan and Karan Johar in a big-budget action film after 25 years. According to reports, Salman Khan will play a paramilitary officer in the true-story film. The original idea was to begin filming in November 2023 and release it during Christmas weekend 2024. Vishnu's second Hindi film after SherShaah won the National Award is The Bull.