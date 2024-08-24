Photos: Jennifer Lopez's FIRST Instagram post after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Check out Jennifer Lopez's first social media post after filing for divorce from Affleck earlier this week, allegedly on Tuesday, August 20. In the photo, JLo is seen posing for the camera, showing off her amazing blonde hair that cascades around her face. 

    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 1:38 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    Jennifer Lopez has returned to social media for the first time since the announcement of her divorce from Ben Affleck, providing followers with an update on her current situation. The 55-year-old actress and singer, who last appeared in the film Atlas, returned to Instagram Stories on Friday, August 23. Instead of creating a fresh post, she decided to share a selfie shared by a fan page. 

    Her fans were drawn to this shot because it evoked a sense of festive cheer. Lopez is seen boldly posing for the camera, displaying her abundant blonde hair that falls about her face.

    She's dressed in a warm, blush-pink two-piece, comfy and fashionable gown. However, a gigantic, brilliantly decorated Christmas tree truly steals the show in the backdrop. The tree is decorated with present boxes and floral arrangements below. A closet rack full of clothing sits next to the tree.

    The image looks to be from JLo's glam session in December 2020. To provide perspective, famous hairdresser Chris Appleton, who was in charge of Lopez's amazing look on that day, provided a comparable shot from a different angle. He even dubbed her appearance as "Deluxe Glam Barbie."

    This is Lopez's first social media post since allegedly filing for divorce from Affleck earlier this week, on Tuesday, August 20.

    According to court records acquired by People magazine, Lopez terminated her two-year marriage with Affleck due to "irreconcilable differences". The records also show that the couple had been apart since April 26, far before the public realised their problems. 

