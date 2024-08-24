Saif Ali Khan is back in Race 4! THIS actor is likely to join the cast, details here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Race' franchise producer Ramesh Taurani will be casting Saif Ali Khan in Race 4 with another Bollywood star and the filming will begin in 2025.

    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 12:04 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    The Race franchise is one of the most successful thriller series, directed by Abbas Mustan and starring Saif Ali Khan as the lead in 2008. Saif was cast in Race 2, which was released in 2013. Later, Remo D'Souza directed Race 3, in which Salman Khan played the protagonist. Well, Race 3 did not perform well at the box office, and fans were upset with the premise. In addition to Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, and Saqib Saleem played major roles in the film.

    Sidharth Malhotra to join 'Race' universe

    In an exciting announcement, producer Ramesh Taurani is going to revive the franchise, with filming beginning in 2025. Well, Ramesh Taurani and his team are in talks with Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra to join Race 4. According to sources, Sidharth has shown an interest in participating in Race 4. According to sources, Sidharth has been in conversations with Ramesh Taurani for quite some time. Ramesh Taurani has assembled a team of in-house writers to create the core premise for Race 4. 

    Furthermore, he has hired some experienced writers and directors to turn it into a screenplay. He has also spoken with Sidharth about playing the lead in Race 4, opposite Saif Ali Khan. Sidharth is a big admirer of the Race franchise and is interested in making the film.

    Saif and Sid's roles

    The Race franchise has always included a fight between two powerful individuals. This time, Saif and Sid will face off. Both characters will have shades of grey. However, Race 4 is being planned on a large scale, and the crew has great faith in the franchise.

