    Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby; read details

    After a stunning performance in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy is all set to appear in the film version of Peaky Blinders. The star will return to play Tommy Shelby. According to filmmaker Steven Knight, filming will begin in September 2024.

    Peaky Blinders: Cillian Murphy to return as Tommy Shelby; read details
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

    Cillian Murphy, an Oscar winner, will reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the Peaky Blinders. The movie creator Steven Knight revealed to Birmingham World at the launch of his new BBC drama The Town that Cillian Murphy will reprise his famous role in the future film adaptation of the British crime thriller, Variety reported.

    The series' creator, Steven Knight, verified the development. The six-season programme is currently available on Netflix.

    Speaking to BirminghamWorld at the launch of his new BBC drama 'This Town', Knight confirmed Murphy's comeback in the franchise's cinematic version. He said, “He definitely is returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth."

    Knight went on to laud Murphy for his outstanding performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at the Oscars in 2024. “It was so deserved. I mean, he's brilliant, and he's such a great human being. He leads the line when we're shooting, and he's so level-headed and straightforward. He deserves everything he gets,” he told the same portal.

    Talks about a cinematic version of 'Peaky Blinders' have been circulating for a time. Murphy had previously stated his excitement in taking on the project, but he did not provide any solid details. He told Variety, "If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, I will be there."

    In addition, Knight has stated that the 'Peaky Blinders' film will be set during World War II.

    Peaky Blinders is a compelling British television series about the Shelby criminal family in post-World War I Birmingham. Led by the charismatic Tommy Shelby, masterfully portrayed by Cillian Murphy, the series explores their climb to power through illegal methods such as gambling, robbery, and smuggling.

    'Peaky Blinders' captivates spectators with its stunning cinematography, intriguing characters, and rich historical backdrop. It explores power, family dynamics, and the repercussions of ambition. It is a must-see for everyone who appreciates tremendous drama and engaging storytelling.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
