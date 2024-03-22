Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Varshangalkku Shesham: Trailer of Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer out; WATCH

    The trailer of the Malayalam movie 'Varshangalkku Shesham' directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan starring Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan is out now. Malayalam actor Mohanlal announced the trailer on his social media.

    Varshangalkku Shesham: Trailer of Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer out; WATCH rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 8:30 AM IST

    The trailer of the Malayalam movie ' Varshangalkku Shesham' starring Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Kalyani is out now. The makers of the movie released the trailer on their social media platform. The movie will hit theatres on April 11.

     

    The friendship between Murali (Pranav) and Venu (Dhyan), who both want to be successful performers in movies, is highlighted in the trailer. They move to Kodambakkam to follow their aspirations, but they soon learn about the hard reality of the business. As one of them becomes well-known, the other finds it difficult to succeed, which strains their relationship.

    The movie also stars Aju Varghese, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Neeta Pillai, and Basil Joseph in the lead roles. The movie is produced by Visakh Subramanian under the banner of Merryland Cinemas. The music of the film is composed by Amrit Ramnath.

    The other crew includes cinematography - Vishwajith, Editing - Ranjan Abraham, Art Director - Nimesh Thanur, Costume - Divya George, Makeup - Ronex Xavier, Production Controller - Sajeev , Chief Associate - Abhay , Finance Controller - Vijesh Ravi, Tinson Thomas, Stills - Bijith, Purchasing Manager - Jayaram Ramachandran, Lyrics - Bombay Jayashree, Vysakh Sugunan, Manu Manjith, Vineeth Srinivasan, Audiography - Vipin Nair, Sound Design - Zink Cinema, Thrills - Ravi Thiagarajan, Colorist - Shrik Warrier, Publicity Design - Yellow Teeth, Titler - Jerry , Subtitles - Vivek Ranjith, Promo Cuts - Cutzilla Inc., PRO Athira Diljit. Audio Partner – Think Music, Overseas Distribution Partner – Farz Film.


     

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 8:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Crew actor Kareena Kapoor feels younger son Jeh is more like her; Taimur has Saif's sense of humor ATG

    Crew actor Kareena Kapoor feels younger son Jeh is more like her; Taimur has Saif's sense of humor

    Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna shares update from Andhra Pradesh's Yaganti temple [PHOTO] ATG

    Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna shares update from Andhra Pradesh's Yaganti temple [PHOTO]

    Vishvambhara Trisha Krishnan meets Chiranjeevi, MM Keeravani for socio-fantasy movie NIR

    Vishvambhara: Trisha Krishnan meets Chiranjeevi, MM Keeravani for socio-fantasy movie

    Prithviraj reflects on his 16-year journey with 'Aadujeevitham' as Blessy emerges as highest-paid filmmaker NIR

    Prithviraj reflects on his 16-year journey with 'Aadujeevitham' as Blessy emerges as highest-paid filmmaker

    Uorfi Javed shares fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan; calls him 'favourite' person ATG

    Uorfi Javed shares fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan; calls him 'favourite' person

    Recent Stories

    'Callous plot to silence Opposition...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by ED in excise policy scam anr

    'Callous plot to silence Opposition...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by ED

    World Water Day 2024: 7 countries with cleanest water worldwide RBA

    World Water Day 2024: 7 countries with cleanest water worldwide

    World Water Day 2024: 7 effective methods of water conservation ATG EAI

    World Water Day 2024: 7 effective methods of water conservation

    No midnight hearing in Supreme Court for Arvind Kejriwal; SC to hear case on Friday

    No midnight hearing in Supreme Court for Arvind Kejriwal; SC to hear case on Friday

    Wrong and unconstitutional Opposition reacts after ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gcw

    'Wrong and unconstitutional': Opposition reacts after ED arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon