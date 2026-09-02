On Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the makers of his blockbuster 'OG' announced 'OG Part 2'. An animated promo revealed a Samurai theme for the sequel. The actor, also the Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, is excited to begin shooting the project soon.

'OG 2' Teaser Unveiled Today, the makers dropped another video celebrating the actor’s birthday. Pawan Kalyan is super excited about the project and calls on the team to give their best. https://x.com/Sujeethsign/status/2095098308201218251?s=20The animated promo features Pawan Kalyan in a Samurai look, with hints at the next instalment as it seeks to interlace history with the tagline, “Samurai Reimei, Yakuza Mekai” (Samurai Dawn, Yakuza Hell).The team unveiled a glimpse of an interaction between Thaman, Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth, along with animated glimpses of Pawan as a Samurai. In the teaser, Pawan says the team needs to give its “lifetime best” this time to enthral and entertain fans. Pawan Kalyan is also said to be excited about Sujeeth’s briefs and presentations and has been convinced to return for another film in the ‘OG’ universe, with Sujeeth set to helm the project. Recap of Blockbuster 'OG' Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' was released in the theatres in 2025. It was written and directed by Sujeeth. Apart from the lead star, the film also starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. It is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari.Apart from the lead cast, the movie also starred Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sudev Nair and Sriya Reddy. The film follows Ojas Gambheera, a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 after a decade to face a powerful crime-lord, Omi Bhau.The film recieved a thunderous opening at the box office and the theatres.Visuals show an enthusiastic crowd outside the theatres, appearing full of energy and excitement for Pawan Kalyan's action thriller. The movie was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025. The 'Power Star' Phenomenon Born on September 2, 1971, Pawan Kalyan built an unprecedented following in Telugu cinema through films such as ‘Tholi Prema’, ‘Thammudu’, ‘Badri’, ‘Kushi’, ‘Jalsa’, ‘Gabbar Singh’ and ‘Attarintiki Daredi’. His appeal was never confined to conventional box-office numbers. His style, mannerisms, dialogue delivery and rebellious screen persona created a generation of admirers who elevated him to the status of “Power Star”.‘Tholi Prema’ won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu, while ‘Gabbar Singh’ brought him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu, among other honours. ‘Gabbar Singh’ and ‘Attarintiki Daredi’ reaffirmed his extraordinary command over the Telugu audience, proving that his stardom could survive changing trends, long gaps and setbacks.In 2014, he founded the Jana Sena Party with a stated commitment to questioning those in power and bringing social equality into public life.Meanwhile, fans have another reason to celebrate, with the makers of ‘OG 2’ marking Pawan Kalyan’s birthday with a special video and expanding the much-awaited ‘OG’ universe. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his birthday today. His blockbuster ‘OG’, directed by Sujeeth, created a sensation in the Telugu states and across India. Recently, the makers announced ‘OG Part 2’, expanding the universe. Pawan Kalyan is interested in working on this magnum project, and the shoot will begin soon.Today, the makers dropped another video celebrating the actor’s birthday. Pawan Kalyan is super excited about the project and calls on the team to give their best. https://x.com/Sujeethsign/status/2095098308201218251?s=20The animated promo features Pawan Kalyan in a Samurai look, with hints at the next instalment as it seeks to interlace history with the tagline, “Samurai Reimei, Yakuza Mekai” (Samurai Dawn, Yakuza Hell).The team unveiled a glimpse of an interaction between Thaman, Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth, along with animated glimpses of Pawan as a Samurai. In the teaser, Pawan says the team needs to give its “lifetime best” this time to enthral and entertain fans. Pawan Kalyan is also said to be excited about Sujeeth’s briefs and presentations and has been convinced to return for another film in the ‘OG’ universe, with Sujeeth set to helm the project.Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' was released in the theatres in 2025. It was written and directed by Sujeeth. Apart from the lead star, the film also starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. It is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari.Apart from the lead cast, the movie also starred Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sudev Nair and Sriya Reddy. The film follows Ojas Gambheera, a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 after a decade to face a powerful crime-lord, Omi Bhau.The film recieved a thunderous opening at the box office and the theatres.Visuals show an enthusiastic crowd outside the theatres, appearing full of energy and excitement for Pawan Kalyan's action thriller. The movie was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025.Born on September 2, 1971, Pawan Kalyan built an unprecedented following in Telugu cinema through films such as ‘Tholi Prema’, ‘Thammudu’, ‘Badri’, ‘Kushi’, ‘Jalsa’, ‘Gabbar Singh’ and ‘Attarintiki Daredi’. His appeal was never confined to conventional box-office numbers. His style, mannerisms, dialogue delivery and rebellious screen persona created a generation of admirers who elevated him to the status of “Power Star”.‘Tholi Prema’ won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu, while ‘Gabbar Singh’ brought him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Telugu, among other honours. ‘Gabbar Singh’ and ‘Attarintiki Daredi’ reaffirmed his extraordinary command over the Telugu audience, proving that his stardom could survive changing trends, long gaps and setbacks.In 2014, he founded the Jana Sena Party with a stated commitment to questioning those in power and bringing social equality into public life.Meanwhile, fans have another reason to celebrate, with the makers of ‘OG 2’ marking Pawan Kalyan’s birthday with a special video and expanding the much-awaited ‘OG’ universe. (ANI)