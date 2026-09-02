Actor Kunal Kemmu shares his experience directing mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore in 'Vibe'. He called it a 'shot in the dark' to approach the veteran for a cameo, but she graciously accepted, making it a special achievement for him.

Actor Kunal Kemmu opened up about directing his mother-in-law and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore in his upcoming film 'Vibe', calling the experience a special achievement in his filmmaking journey.

On Directing Sharmila Tagore

Speaking at the trailer launch of 'Vibe', Kunal revealed how Sharmila came on board for a cameo in the film and admitted that approaching her for the role was "a shot in the dark".

"With Sharmila ji, it was a shot in the dark. I asked her if there was this part, it was a cameo, and if she would play that part. She asked me for the synopsis of the film. Then I told her the synopsis of the film, and she said that was just a trick question: 'I was anyways going to do it,'" Kunal said.

"She was gracious enough. And I think it is one of those checkboxes that I got to tick. I am happy and proud that I could call 'action' and 'cut' on a legend like her," he added.

About The Film 'Vibe'

Kunal, who made his directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express' in 2024, has now returned to the director's chair with 'Vibe', a high-stakes action-comedy packed with humour, action and music. The makers of the film unveiled the trailer on Wednesday, which introduces Kunal and Sparsh Shrivastava as two friends caught in a dangerous mission.

Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, the film follows two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn when they are thrust into a dangerous mission, testing their friendship and survival instincts.

Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, 'VIBE' stars Kemmu alongside Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir, with Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav in pivotal roles.

'VIBE', an Amazon MGM Studios film, is slated to hit theatres on September 18, 2026.