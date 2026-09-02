Actor Kunal Kemmu shares his experience directing mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore in 'Vibe'. He called it a 'shot in the dark' to approach the veteran for a cameo, but she graciously accepted, making it a special achievement for him.
Actor Kunal Kemmu opened up about directing his mother-in-law and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore in his upcoming film 'Vibe', calling the experience a special achievement in his filmmaking journey.
On Directing Sharmila Tagore
Speaking at the trailer launch of 'Vibe', Kunal revealed how Sharmila came on board for a cameo in the film and admitted that approaching her for the role was "a shot in the dark".
"With Sharmila ji, it was a shot in the dark. I asked her if there was this part, it was a cameo, and if she would play that part. She asked me for the synopsis of the film. Then I told her the synopsis of the film, and she said that was just a trick question: 'I was anyways going to do it,'" Kunal said.
"She was gracious enough. And I think it is one of those checkboxes that I got to tick. I am happy and proud that I could call 'action' and 'cut' on a legend like her," he added.
About The Film 'Vibe'
Kunal, who made his directorial debut with 'Madgaon Express' in 2024, has now returned to the director's chair with 'Vibe', a high-stakes action-comedy packed with humour, action and music. The makers of the film unveiled the trailer on Wednesday, which introduces Kunal and Sparsh Shrivastava as two friends caught in a dangerous mission.
Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, the film follows two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives take an unexpected turn when they are thrust into a dangerous mission, testing their friendship and survival instincts.
Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, 'VIBE' stars Kemmu alongside Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir, with Yashpal Sharma and Dinesh Lal Yadav in pivotal roles.
'VIBE', an Amazon MGM Studios film, is slated to hit theatres on September 18, 2026.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)